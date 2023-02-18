Chinese officials should not attend Coronation, say sanctioned MPs

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi shakes hands with Chinese President Xi - Yan Yan/Xinhua via AP

Representatives from China should not be invited to the King’s Coronation because of the country’s “litany of crimes against humanity”, parliamentarians sanctioned by the regime have said.

Rishi Sunak has been warned that “putting out the red carpet” would send “confusing and contradictory signals” at a time when China is facing increased scrutiny over its surveillance activities.

In September, a decision to invite Wang Qishan, the Chinese vice-president, to the late Queen’s funeral prompted a furious complaint from MPs and peers who said it was “extraordinary that the architects” of “genocide” against the Uyghurs would attend the event.

With representatives from other countries customarily invited to coronations, a fresh row is now brewing over the guest list for King Charles’s ceremony in May.

The shooting down of an alleged Chinese spy balloon in US airspace earlier this month has further hardened attitudes among China hawks, with sanctioned parliamentarians leading calls for the country’s representatives to be banned from the Coronation.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith told The Telegraph: “I object to it personally, because I’m sanctioned by them and I think they’re guilty of genocide and a whole litany of crimes against humanity.”

The former Tory leader said that China’s “threats to Taiwan” and “tacit support of Russia” were additional reasons why Chinese representatives should not attend.

“I certainly am not happy that they would be invited at all, and nor will any other sanctioned individual be,” he said.

Lord Alton, a crossbench peer who is also subject to a travel ban and other Chinese sanctions, agreed that dignitaries from the country “should not be accorded the usual diplomatic niceties”.

He said that the Coronation was “the ultimate celebration of our constitutional parliamentary democracy and everything which runs counter to Chinese Communist Party dictatorship”.

‘Remember the lessons of history’

Lord Alton pointed to an existing ban on the Chinese ambassador attending Parliament while MPs and peers are subject to sanctions, a bar which was instituted by the Speakers of the Commons and Lords.

Story continues

He said that if it was “not appropriate for the ambassador to come onto the Westminster estate, it would seem odd that it would be alright to go to Westminster Abbey” – where the Coronation will take place.

An invitation “would send out confusing and contradictory signals,” he said.

“On the one hand, we have parts of government saying that China is a systemic competitor, and on the other hand, we have government saying that China is a threat.

“You can’t be Janus-faced and be saying one thing out of one side of your mouth and a different thing from the other.”

He added: “We don’t seem to remember the lessons of history. We defeated the Soviet threat by a combination of hard power and soft power, and I think we need to do the same now. So putting out the red carpet in every sense is the wrong thing to do.

“From Taiwan, to Tibet, from Hong Kong to Xinjiang and to the increasing direct threats to the security of the UK, these should all be a wake up call to us.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office – which is involved in drawing up the list of foreign representatives to be invited – declined to comment.