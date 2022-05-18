A Chinese noodle restaurant is coming to South Charlotte

South Charlotte is getting a new Chinese restaurant. Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodle — also known as Shi Miao Dao — is opening in the Toringdon Market shopping center next door to Tsuki Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar.

Restaurant owner Maggie Chen told CharlotteFive on Monday morning that she plans to open Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodle next month. The location was formerly a Grabbagreen restaurant.

Expect lots of noodle dishes, some spicy and others sweet — including the tomato soup rice noodles. Diners will choose from a variety of soup bases, add their choices of meats and side dishes and lastly, add the rice noodles.

The noodles cook in — you guessed it — about 10 seconds. Entrees will cost around $12 dollars. The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner seven days a week.

Location: 3429 Toringdon Way, Charlotte, NC 28277

Neighborhood: Ballantyne

Cuisine: Asian, Chinese