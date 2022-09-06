The Chinese-made electric car that promises ‘premium accessibility’ is coming to the UK

The BYD Atto F3; coming to the UK this year

While many think that Tesla is the greatest thing since fish grew legs, I’m not the only hack who’s been predicting that the Chinese would be coming to the West soon, leveraging their expertise in battery technology, their control over raw material sources and their economies of scale and low labour costs to outthink and outprice the established European carmakers.

In the week I drove a Chinese-built £26,000 battery electric family hatchback from MG, I also attended the launch of Chinese technology giant BYD’s official introduction to the European car market. Its crack at the UK market commences this year.

“That was scarily credible,” said a colleague as we were assailed with statistics about the automotive side of the 27-year-old, publicly-listed, Guangdong-based Chinese manufacturing conglomerate.

I’m not sure how long you’ve been quoted as a waiting time on a Volkswagen ID.3 or BMW i4 (we’ve heard the latter has a two-year waiting list), but BYD is planning on having cars on sale and delivered this year.

BYD cuts across factoring-obsessed modern car making by producing just about every part of its battery electric car drivetrains itself

How does BYD do this?

Part of the reason for this speed is the fact that BYD, which only started car production in 2003, cuts right across factoring-obsessed modern car making and produces just about every part of its battery electric car drivetrains itself. The batteries, the motors, the control electronics, the inverters, the step-down gears and the semi-conductors, everything.

It then finesses it all into one big assembly, which saves large amounts of space, cost and weight (the 8-in-1 strategy, it calls it) – and very effective it seems to be, too, with the whole power unit in its soon-to-be-introduced Atto 3 family SUV roughly the same size as the Wankel rotary engine in the Mazda RX-7. In other words, a very small barrel of beer.

BYD is no backyard operation, either. It produces cars, electric bicycles, trucks, buses, solar panels, batteries, forklifts and energy storage systems. It makes bits for Apple and other Silicon Valley giants and has a joint venture in Scotland with Dennis building electric buses.

Mind you, its corporate sloganising is as nonsensical as any other: “We want to reduce the earth’s temperature by one degree” and “We want to reduce congestion in urban areas”, but its intent and threat to European car makers is explicit. No one is talking numbers, but its initial three-car introduction this year (although the UK only gets one if the trio), will be expanded to a much larger product range within a year. Where other companies talk in years and months, BYD talks in weeks and days.

LFP battery chemistry: BYD’s secret sauce

It also has a secret sauce in its cars, which makes at least some of its claims plausible. It’s lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, which is used in BYD’s patented Blade structure where battery cells are mounted in long, thin planks with steel casings, which allows them to be used as structural members.

The principle of LFP battery chemistry was discovered at the University of Texas in 1996, where the use of phosphate material in the cathode, along with nanochemistry to assuage the inherent low electrical conductivity in these cells, resulted in a robust cell with good tolerance to being fully charged all the time.

BYD's Blade structure employs lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry

The problem with LFP chemistry is, however, that it isn’t very energy-dense, which means the batteries have to be larger than nickel-based lithium-ion batteries to store the same amount of energy. While the rest of the world moved on to lithium-ion, the Chinese were among the few that kept going with LFP, with leading companies CATL and BYD slugging it out for bus and commercial markets and pouring money into its development.

BYD’s Blade structure is claimed to be at least comparable in energy and volume density with lithium ion, although those claims should be taken with a large pinch of salt and are only at a system level in which the design of the cell pack and its substitution for the car’s chassis members allows it to make up lost ground.

The advantages of LFP technology

BYD founder Wang Chuanfu has bet the company on this technology. Aside from the volume density drawback, LFP batteries have a lot of advantages over lithium ion: low cost and a much-reduced requirement for cobalt and nickel, which circumvents the frenzy into mining shares and futures trading for these materials, as well as the human cost of mining, not to mention the fact that China controls many of the sources of supply.

They are also safer, partly because in LFP cells the cathode decomposes at higher temperatures and releases less heat than the equivalent nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) cell or equivalent, and partly because the Blade structure is long and thin, which reduces the amount of individual short circuits in any given piercing event, and also because the Blade’s large surface area acts as a heat sink to dissipate the thermal runaway caused by any short circuits that occur.

There’s a video showing the results of a piercing test of NCM versus BYD’s Blade LFP batteries; those of a nervous disposition should watch with caution. I know that the subject of lithium-ion fires isn’t widely known about or discussed, but it should be and it worries fire brigades around the country. So I’m sorry to tell you Grant Shapps and the current Government, the battery game just moved on; so much for your picking winners…

BYD's LFP batteries are cheaper and more robust than lithium ion

LFP batteries are also more robust, with a long cycle life, which also reduces cost in the long term. The rest of the motor industry (if not our Government) appears to be waking up, with Tesla, Ford and Volkswagen declaring an interest and investing in firms with expertise in LFP technology - and it’s seen as a way of dramatically reducing the price of a new generation of smaller battery electric cars.

The penalty is likely to be a reduced overall range to about 250 miles, but most small-car customers will find this sufficient. Incidentally, BYD says it can double stack its cells, which means we should perhaps look out for a new generation of tall, short city cars in the near future.

The new (and not-so new) BYD debutants

Having test marketed BYD cars in EV-savvy Norway for a few months, BYD intends to enter markets in Norway, Sweden, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, the UK and Israel with three cars, although the UK will only get one, the Atto 3, a family C-segment-sized Sport Utility Vehicle/Crossover which sits on the company’s new 3.0 generation e-platform.

Both the Tang, a larger five-plus-two seater SUV, and the Han, an E-segment saloon (good luck with that in Europe against Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi) are based on older structures and battery systems, but seem to have found a ready audience in the Norway tests. They can’t, however, be produced in right-hand drive, so it’s the Atto 3 we’ll get this year, with a new generation of vehicles based on that 3.0 platform (including a rumoured small car) to follow in 2023 and 2024.

The BYD Tang has been tested in Norway

Driving impressions: Atto 3

While Wolfgang Egger, formerly head of Audi design, has delivered an exterior body style that seems highly generic, it doesn’t frighten the horses in this very conservative and price-sensitive market. Even if the so-called “Dragon Face” frontal treatment looks more Leering Lizard and the rear three-quarter panels resemble those of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the overall theme is neat and relatively easy on the eye. Not sure about the company’s full name spelled out across the tailgate, although the legend Build Your Dreams is certainly different.

The Atto 3 name comes from the prefix meaning one quintillionth. There’s a load of flim-flam about scientists not being able to measure this, so it reminds BYD staff that their work is never done.

Climb aboard and you need to be told that this is a design inspired by the gym. The curved door handles could just as well evoke the grim reaper’s scythe as a set of barbells, the creased dash front edge looks more maritime than muscular and the vanes on the lower ventilator might just look like stacked weights, or would that be a plate rack?

The fancy elastic guitar-string straps on the doorbins will quickly drive you mad with their different plucked notes and the airliner-style gear lever is about as up to the minute as an antimacassar.

And what to make of the motorised central touchscreen which twirls from portrait to landscape at the touch of a steering-wheel button? Certainly, it looks destined to become the next must-have for the tech-obsessed, but the engineer in me looks at it as a potential source of breakdown. You might also wonder at the wisdom of accessing the internet via the car’s centre screen whatever the safety interlocks which are incorporated.

The Atto 3's central touchscreen looks like the next must-have for tech fans - but a potential source of breakdown

What’s absolutely got to go is the plinky-plunky polyphonic notes which invade the interior below 20mph, or when indicating. Even switching off triggers an artificial rainforest’s-worth of noise, including a woodpecker.

It’s 4,455mm long, 1,875mm wide and 1,615mm high. Suspension is MacPherson struts at the front with an independent multi-link system at the rear, and it rides on 18-inch wheels.

The battery gives 60.48kWh and the motor power is 150kW (201bhp), which provides a top speed of 99mph and 0-62mph in 7.3sec with a WLTP Combined range of 261 miles, which is fairly middle-of-the-road for the class.

In the back, there’s leg and head room to spare, you could seat three adults across the bench and the seat backs fold 60/40 per cent to give an almost flat load bed if the boot floor is in its highest position. A boot space of 440 litres is at least class-competitive; with the rear seat backs folded it’s 1,338 litres.

The Atto 3 features spacious seating in the back

Charging power is only 88kW on a DC fast charger which means it won’t charge as fast as rivals, so the quoted 29 minutes on a DC charger is cannily given from a 30-80 per cent state of charge, not the 10-80 per cent figure that’s more generally used. Our estimate is that it would take 31 minutes to charge the Atto 3’s battery from 10-80 per cent.

Although the operating voltage on the e-platform can be as high as 800 volts, which gives benefits in terms of flow speeds in and out of the battery, the Atto3’s system isn’t that high; we’re not told what it is. The on-board charger will accept up to 11kW AC while a heat pump, like the large sunroof, is included in the price.

A 4.5km airfield perimeter track is no substitute for a proper road test, but early observations are that the ride isn’t too horrible and the damping at least attempts to soften the sharpest-edged bumps. The steering has decent on-centre response, but not much feedback. The effect of planting the accelerator pedal doesn’t cause the resultant spike of torque to corrupt the steering (torque steer) of some rivals, but it still tries to steer itself out of a tight corner.

The brakes are powerful and brilliantly mix regeneration and friction stopping right down to a stop. And, without blowing too much smoke, in a market of unexceptional driving machines, the Atto 3 felt more than adequate.

More than adequate: powerful brakes and decent on-centre steering response

How much will it cost?

So that leaves the price. And here BYD is being canny. Throw a few rivals at him and Brian Yang, assistant general manager, picks Volkswagen’s ID.3 family hatchback as a bench-marked rival. “We’re premium, but we want to be accessible, too,” he says.

My bet is that this car will come in at just over £32,000, which will undercut the £35,505 ID.3 but not smaller rivals from MG, Peugeot and Vauxhall.

The biggest marketing dilemma is how to pitch this one-car assault on the UK EV market. Yang dismisses a direct sales approach adopted by new companies such as Genesis. “Our strategy is absolutely not direct sales,” he says, “it is to work with dealers, integrated and professional organisations, with multiple sales points with trust knowledge and local knowledge.”

Heartening if you’re one of the dealer groups they’re speaking to, then…

There’s also the problem of introducing revolutionary battery chemistry into a market which really couldn’t give a damn about anything except price and range.

We don’t seem to talk about the “high-temperature events” associated with lithium-ion nickel-rich batteries, or precisely how much we ravage the world for raw materials so we can boast about how environmental we’re being.

Perhaps we should – and the rumours are that the next set of EU regulations are going to concern weight and whole-life emissions. Perhaps when we’re all ready to talk about these things, it’ll be BYD’s finest hour.

As it stands, the most we’re going to say about the new Atto 3 is that time-worn tester’s phrase, “promising”.

