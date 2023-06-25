Chinese journalist says Russia 'cannot return to the country it was' - before deleting comment

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times - Gilles Sabrie

A prominent Chinese commentator said Russia “cannot return to the country it was” after Yevgeny Prigozhin’s coup attempt before apparently deleting his tweet.

Nationalistic commentator Hu Xijin said on Saturday that the Wagner chief’s final outcome would be “tragic” after he ordered his troops to march on Moscow.

“His armed rebellion has made the Russian political situation cross the tipping point. Regardless of his outcome, Russia cannot return to the country it was before the rebellion anymore,” Mr Hu purportedly wrote in a tweet that was later deleted.

The reversal came as Beijing issued neutral statements on the unrest, apparently trying to play the crisis down.

Russia's deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko (L) and China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang - HANDOUT

On Sunday, after a deal was abruptly reached for the Wagner boss to go into exile, Mr Hu tweeted: “Prigozhin quickly stopped and the rebellion was stopped without bloodshed, which obviously narrowed the impact on Putin’s authority, although not to zero.”

Chinese official media ‘underplaying the story’

Beijing is a critical partner for Moscow, and has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While Western leaders have shunned Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping has praised his “strong leadership”, seeing his rule as a counterpoint to Washington’s influence in the world, and the two countries’ bilateral trade has surged.

On Chinese social media, the mutiny was a hot trending topic, with many people expressing confusion over unfolding events.

“A majority of Chinese Weibo comments are concerned about a domino effect: that if Russia goes, China may be next,” said Wen-Ti Sung, a political scientist at the Australian Centre on China in the World at Australian National University.

There was no mention of the upheaval in a read-out from a Sunday meeting in Beijing between Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and a deputy Russian foreign minister, Andrei Rudenko. And in Chinese media, coverage was limited, with the story was barely mentioned on the homepage of the official Xinhua News Agency.

Xinhua home page on Sunday 25 June

“Chinese official media seem to be underplaying the story,” Sung said.

That is “likely because the Wagner Group mutiny story contravenes the narrative of Putin as a strong leader who enjoys full support of his people and is here for the long haul as China’s global partner of choice – and is therefore worth China paying some short-term diplomatic cost for.”

Instead, on Sunday, Xinhua reported on a water festival in St Petersburg, the Scarlet Sails, accompanied by a video of fireworks and boats lit up at night, to emphasize continuing stability within Russia.

“Though attendees expressed their concerns with the situation, they said they had faith in the government,” Xinhua said.

