Chinese internet users have the most incredible nicknames for NBA players

A trade war may be brewing, but when it comes to internet nicknames for NBA players, China has already won the battle against the U.S. in a bloodbath, and the sport of basketball is better for it.

Rutgers University assistant professor Nick Kapur, a historian of East Asia with a Ph.D. from Harvard, shared on Twitter a list of nicknames for high-profile NBA players that Chinese netizens have altered from the traditional translations of English monikers, and the lot of them are, quite simply, amazing.

LeBron James

Lebron James – 小皇帝 "The Little Emperor" A play on the English "King James" that is also a slang term for a "spoiled only child" under China's "One Child Policy" Used more when Lebron was young but now mostly by Lebron haters. His fans prefer 詹皇 (Zhan Wang or "King James"). — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) May 7, 2018





English nickname: King James

Chinese nickname: The Little Emperor

I’m not wild about this nickname, but it is refreshing to know there are LeBon haters everywhere.

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook – 威少 "Wei Dude" Russ's phonetic name in Chinese (衛斯特布魯克 wei si te bu lu ke) is really long so they shortened it to "Wei Dude." They also upgraded the "wei" from "guarding" (衛) to "dominating" (威). — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) May 7, 2018





English nickname: Russ or The Brodie

Chinese nickname: Wei Dude

Wei Dude is good, but Dominating Dude is just a massive upgrade in nicknames for Westbrook.

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is a Chinese internet god. (Twitter)

English nickname: Chef Curry

Chinese nickname: F***s the Sky

End the debate. This is the greatest nickname in sports history. And it’s not even close. Baby-Faced Assassin was actually a decent nickname for Curry when he was younger, but ever since he won back-to-back MVP awards and torched just about every 3-point record in NBA history the past six seasons, he’s needed a new one, and Chef Curry just wasn’t cutting it. This? This is incredible, and I dare Mike Breen to scream it on a broadcast instead of his traditional “Bang” if Curry hits a playoff game-winner.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo – 字母哥 "Letters Bro" Because his last name has…so…many…letters! — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) May 7, 2018





English nickname: Greek Freak

Chinese nickname: Letters Bro

Greek Freak is good, but Letters Bro is a fantastic nickname for someone with 13 letters in his last name who has given everyone from Chicago Bulls announcer StaceyKing to former President BarackObama fits trying to pronounce it. But you already knew that. And Giannis already knew it, too. When a Chinese reporter alerted him of this nickname in November, Antetokounmpo said, “It’s cool.” Yes, it is.

Kobe Bryant

English nickname: Mamba

Chinese nickname: Snail Shell

Kobe Bryant – 蜗壳 "Snail Shell" Kobe is "Snail Shell" because it rhymes with "My [guy] Kobe." When he was young they called him 小飞侠 or “Peter Pan” (literally "Little Flying Warrior") and at the end he became 唠嗑 (“Chatterbox, Gossip"), which rhymes with "Old Kobe." — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) May 7, 2018





This one needs some work.

Manu Ginobili

Manu Ginobili – 妖刀 "The Demon Blade" Perhaps the coolest nickname of them all, Ginobili earned this moniker for his ability to slash to the hoop using tricky footwork like the Eurostep. — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) May 7, 2018





English nickname: The Magician

Chinese nickname: The Demon Blade

Ginobili has had some pretty incredible nicknames over the years, from El Contusione to BatManu to Obi-Wan Ginobili, but The Demon Blade tops them all. If the one for Curry wasn’t so good, this would be the greatest. I call for the Eurostep to be renamed The Demon Blade in his honor when he retires.

Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O'Neal – 大鲨鱼 "The Giant Shark" Derives from the fact that the first sound in the Chinese word for "shark" (shayu) sounds like the first sound in "Shaquille." Toward the end of his career, he was frequently called "O'Fat" (奥胖) – a play on "O'Neal." — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) May 7, 2018





English nickname: Shaq, Diesel, The Big Aristotle, et al.

Chinese nickname: The Giant Shark

The Giant Shark? Not great. O’Fat? Perfect.

Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson – 佛祖 "The Buddha" Because his very short curly hair reminds Chinese people of the Buddha's hairstyle in traditional Chinese art. — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) May 7, 2018





English nickname: Big Smokey

Chinese nickname: The Buddha

We know China’s affinity for Thompson, and Thompson’s affinity for China, so Buddha seems right.

Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony – 甜瓜 "Melon" Because his English nickname "Melo" sounds like the English word "melon" which they then translated into Chinese (pronounced tian gua). — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) May 7, 2018





English nickname: Melo

Chinese nickname: Melon

Melon is just a good nickname, especially for a guy who put up a couple in the playoffs. #StayMe7on

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant – 书包杜 "Schoolbag Du" Because he used to often wear a backpack to press conferences ("Du" is short for "Durant") — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) May 7, 2018





English nickname: KD, Durantula, Slim Reaper

Chinese nickname: Schoolbag Du

Durantula and Slim Reaper are pretty great, but Durant was sued over the former and doesn’t like the latter, so Schoolbag Du is the next-best option and a nice reminder that he used to wear a backpack.

Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley – 飞猪 "The Flying Pig" Self-explanatory. — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) May 7, 2018





English nickname: The Round Mound of Rebound

Chinese nickname: The Flying Pig

The Round Mound of Rebound is pretty perfect, but kudos to Kapur for coming in hot with the “self-explanatory” line there. I have a feeling we’re going to hear about this on “Inside the NBA” for an hour.

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordon – 帮主 "Gang Boss" Jordan's ordinary name in Chinese is 乔丹 (qiao dan), but Qiao is also the surname of Qiao Feng, the leader of the "Beggars' Sect" in popular wuxia martial arts novels, often known simply as "Gang Boss Qiao" (乔帮主). — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) May 7, 2018





English nickname: MJ, Air Jordan, His Airness

Chinese nickname: Gang Boss

Instead of the G.O.A.T. debate, everyone should be playing for the title of Gang Boss. Jordan is the Gang Boss for now, but what if LeBron James wins a title with these Cleveland Cavaliers?

Dirk Nowitzki

Vehicle nicknames! Dirk Nowitzki is 德国战车, "The German Panzer Tank" Tony Parker is 法国小跑车, "The Little French Sports Car" — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) May 7, 2018





English nickname: The Dunking Deutschman

Chinese nickname: The German Panzer Tank

Yeah, I’m definitely not on board with any Nazi-related nicknames. None of Nowitzki’s many nicknames have really stuck, but The 7-Foot Schnitzel and The Big Mummy are pretty great.

I'm so stiff these days that my ex teammate Darrell Armstrong calls me my favorite nickname of all time: "The big mummy" — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) September 12, 2017





Tony Parker

English nickname: TP

Chinese nickname: The Little French Sports Car

TP was never a great nickname, if only because of the toilet paper imagery it creates. The Little French Sports Car is a pretty great representation of how Parker played in his prime, so let’s stick with that.

Julius Erving

However, "Dr. J" did get turned into J博士 ("J, Ph.D."), and Steve Francis's nickname "The Franchise" was badly translated into 特权 ("Special Rights"). — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) May 7, 2018





English nickname: Dr. J

Chinese nickname: J, Ph.D.

If you know Erving, you can call him Dr. J, but this is how you should formally address him now.

Scottie Pippen

Scottie Pippen – 天下第二人 "Second Best Under Heaven" — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) May 7, 2018





English nickname: Pip

Chinese nickname: Second Best Under Heaven

Gang Boss and Second Best Under Heaven has a nice ring to it.

Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade – 典韋 "Dian Wei" Dian Wei was a mighty warrior from the ancient Three Kingdoms Period who was a loyal sidekick of the general Cao Cao. He famously died covering for Cao Cao's retreat when they were ambushed by a rebel army. His name also sounds like "Dwyane Wade." — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) May 7, 2018





English nickname: D-Wade, Flash

Chinese nickname: Dian Wei

That backstory, though. “He famously died covering for Cao Cao’s retreat when they were ambushed by a rebel army” sounds a lot like Wade’s departure from Miami after LeBron returned to Cleveland following the 2014 NBA Finals, when the San Antonio Spurs handed them a lopsided five-game loss.

Stephon Marbury

Stephon Marbury – 马政委 "Marburyist Political Commissar" This is a pun on "Marxist Political Commissar," since in Chinese both "Marbury" and "Marx" are spelled with the same first character "ma" ("horse"). — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) May 7, 2018





English nickname: Starbury

Chinese nickname: Marburyist Political Commissar

Marbury is an even bigger legend in China than he is in the U.S., so they own his naming rights.

Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett – 狼王 "King of the Wolves" Leftover from his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) May 7, 2018





English nickname: KG, The Big Ticket

Chinese nickname: King of the Wolves

Garnett does love to howl, but this could use an upgrade after his stay with the Boston Celtics.

Steve Nash

Steve Nash – 风之子 "Son of the Wind" — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) May 7, 2018





English nickname: Kid Canada

Chinese nickname: Son of the Wind

Should be Sun of the Wind, but still very good.

Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan – 石佛 "The Stone Buddha" Due to his perceived unemotional nature — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) May 7, 2018





English nickname: Timmy, The Big Fundamental

Chinese nickname: The Stone Buddha

The Big Fundamental is tough to top, but The Stone Buddha has a nice ring to it.

There are so many more in Kapur’s incredible thread. Thank you, Chinese netizens.

Ben Rohrbach is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

