Chinese firefighter suffers brain damage after using own gas mask to save girl

[Source]

A Chinese firefighter suffered severe brain damage after giving his gas mask to a little girl trapped during a residential fire in Hebei province earlier this year.

Heroic sacrifice: Back in March, 30-year-old Ku Xuehui faced a life-altering choice during a rescue mission while battling a residential fire triggered by an exploded electric vehicle. Responding to a desperate plea from a resident, Ku entered a burning building to save a young girl trapped on the third floor. To ensure the girl's safety, Ku gave her his own gas mask, leaving himself exposed to toxic fumes.

Agonizing consequences: While Ku appeared unharmed following the incident, he later exhibited symptoms of cognitive decline. Ku’s wife, Sun Lei, shared they decided to visit a doctor after Ku started struggling with articulation, movement and cognitive function. The diagnosis would later reveal severe brain damage, with Ku's mental capabilities reportedly reduced to that of a 3-year-old's.

Trending on NextShark: Man secretly learns Korean for a year, surprises bride with Korean speech at wedding

Waiting for a miracle: Sun, who documented their challenging journey on social media, has remained resilient while monitoring her husband's recovery.

Their 12-year-old son, Ku Bozun, has also been assisting in his father's rehabilitation since the summer holiday. Hopeful for a miraculous recovery, the boy has been patiently teaching his father to read and count using the same books they used for him when he was younger.

Community rallies behind a hero: As Ku battles through rehabilitation, a large community on Chinese social media have expressed admiration and well-wishes, closely tracking every step of his progress through Sun's video diaries. Ku's firefighting squad has also rallied around their fallen comrade, sending members daily to assist with his care.

Trending on NextShark: Last person to see missing US woman in Guatemala breaks silence

Story continues

More on NextShark:

Watch: Woman breaks down in tears after missing flight due to online shopping sale

Ikea trolls Balenciaga over $925 towel skirt

Study finds differences in cardiovascular health, risks among Asian American groups