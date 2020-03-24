Chinese City Wuhan, Original Epicenter Of COVID-19, To End Quarantine

Click here to read the full article.

Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus first emerged back in December, will have its quarantine lifted within two weeks.

The city has been in lockdown for months, but transportation will now resume on April 8 and people will be allowed to leave the province. A statement was posted on the Hubei local government’s website on Tuesday (March 24) confirming the news.

Hubei reported zero new infections on March 19, a significant reduction since the height of the epidemic, according to Bloomberg. Globally, there has been more than 380,000 confirmed cases worldwide and more than 16,000 deaths. In China, there have been more than 80,000 cases and more than 3,000 deaths.

As we reported yesterday, more than 500 cinemas in China reopened over the weekend, though to date that does not appear to include any of the country’s major exhibition chains.

The news of the containment will be welcomed by people around the world who are experiencing earlier stages of lockdowns. Italy, which has been particularly badly hit by the virus, remains in total lockdown, though the increase in confirmed cases has been receding for two days now. There are also reports that the cases in Germany are flattening. Last night, UK PM Boris Johnson placed the country in lockdown mode.

