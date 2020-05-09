Chinese Cinemas Set To Gradually Re-Open After Authorities Give Green Light

Click here to read the full article.

Chinese authorities will allow further leisure venues in the country, including cinemas, to gradually re-open now the coronavirus pandemic has largely been controlled, its top administrative body has stated.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

No timeframe was given for the re-opening. The State Council posted a statement to its official website saying that venues including cinemas will need to adhere to “strict prevention measures” including disinfection, enhanced ventilation, limiting visitor numbers, and utilizing face masks.

More from Deadline

China was expected to open cinemas at the end of March after two months of closures, with some 500 venues welcoming visitors back for one weekend (March 20-22), though very few admissions were recorded.

However, Deadline broke the news that China’s national film bureau had quickly stepped in to override directives from regional governments and order the closure once again of all cinemas. That came after a spike in imported COVID-19 cases. The numbers have since slowed and the virus is now said to be largely under control in the country.

Other forms of leisure and entertainment venues, including restaurants, have been open in China for a number of weeks now, with limitations in place.

At the time of writing, no indication had been given of what movies could be programmed when cinemas re-open. The exhibition industry in the country has taken a $2.5B+ hit to date, as we reported recently.

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.