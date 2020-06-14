Chinese capital reports 36 confirmed new coronavirus cases on June 13

Worker in protective suit checks temperature of a truck driver entering the Xinfadi wholesale market, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing
BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese capital of Beijing reported on Sunday 36 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus on June 13, setting an all-time high for new daily infections in the city.

The number of cases on June 13 compares with six confirmed infections a day earlier.

All of the new cases were locally transmitted, the Beijing health authority said.


