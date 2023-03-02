The Chinese Canadian Museum Receives Major Gifts From Two Stalwart Families of the Chinese Canadian Community in Canada

Chinese Canadian Museum Society of BC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new Chinese Canadian Museum is pleased to announce it has received $2.8 million from the Honourable Dr. Vivienne Poy and family through the Lee Tak Wai Foundation and $1 million from the David and Dorothy Lam Foundation. These transformational gifts will go a long way to support the museum’s ongoing work as it prepares to open its doors this July 1 on Canada Day.



“The significance of these major gifts from two prominent and respected Canadian nation-building families of Chinese heritage is not lost on us,” says Ms. Grace Wong, Chair of the Chinese Canadian Museum. “These gifts from families in Ontario and B.C. reinforce the national scope and impact embodied by the new Chinese Canadian Museum.”

The Chinese Canadian Museum is the first of its kind in Canada and will be located in the historic Wing Sang Building in Vancouver’s Chinatown. “It is our pride of heritage of all Canadians that makes Canada a better country. We hope the Poy Family’s support of the Chinese Canadian Museum will help to build bridges in Canadian society,” states Dr. Vivienne Poy.

The Honorable Vivienne Poy, PhD., Chancellor Emerita of University of Toronto, is an author, entrepreneur, historian, fashion designer, and community activist. In 1998, she was the first Canadian of Asian heritage to be appointed to the Senate of Canada where she focused on gender issues, multiculturalism, immigration, and human rights, and was instrumental in having May recognized as Asian Heritage Month across Canada. After her retirement from the Senate of Canada in September 2012, she remains actively involved with organizations and communities across Canada.

"Our family is excited about the work of such an important cultural institution, especially its impact for better understanding between cultures for our children, our grandchildren and future generations,” says Ms. Doreen Lam Lau, daughter of David and Dorothy Lam.

Story continues

The late Dr. David See-Chai Lam, together with his wife, Dorothy, committed themselves to an extraordinary career of philanthropy and public service. They established the David and Dorothy Lam Foundation, which has generously impacted many educational and cultural projects throughout our province. Upon his appointment in 1988 to Lieutenant-Governor of British Columbia, Dr. Lam became the first Chinese-Canadian to become the Queen's representative to a Canadian province. His promotion of harmony between B.C.'s diverse cultural communities was legendary. Their family has continued to support these values through their gift to the Chinese Canadian Museum.

“The Chinese Canadian Museum is truly grateful for these transformational donations from Dr. Vivienne Poy, Ms. Doreen Lam Lau, and their families. Their generosity provides a strong foundation for the museum to take its place as a new and important cultural institution in Canada. We look forward to representing the cultural and historical experiences of Chinese Canadians across the country,” states Dr. Melissa Karmen Lee, CEO of Chinese Canadian Museum.

“With the support of founding donors from across the country, including the Lee Tak Wai Foundation from Ontario and the David and Dorothy Lam Foundation from B.C., the Chinese Canadian Museum strengthens its mandate to becoming a vital cultural asset for Canada. We work to honour the history, contributions, and heritage of Chinese Canadians then and now, and we invite everyone to join us to celebrate diversity and promote inclusion that continue to shape our country,” states Ms. Grace Wong, Chair of the Chinese Canadian Museum.

The Chinese Canadian Museum will open in July with a national exhibition titled The Paper Trail to the 1923 Chinese Exclusion Act, marking 100 years since of the Chinese Immigration Act, 1923 (also known as the Chinese Exclusion Act).

Governed by an 18-member board reflecting diverse communities, geographies, professions, and government appointees, Chinese Canadian Museum is a not-for-profit charitable organization established in 2020. Since its founding, the museum has presented five featured exhibitions in Vancouver and Victoria and offered numerous in-person and online programs to engage and educate communities across Canada and around the world.

About the Chinese Canadian Museum | chinesecanadianmuseum.ca

The Chinese Canadian Museum Society of British Columbia was founded in March 2020 to establish and operate a public museum in British Columbia honouring Chinese Canadian history, contributions, and living heritage. Guided by its mission statement “Connecting to the Chinese Canadian story – addressing inclusion for all”, the Chinese Canadian Museum aspires to provide an invigorating and transformative experience for present and future generations through its exhibitions and programming throughout B.C. and Canada.

- 30 –

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact:

Monica Cheng

778-929-2559

monica.cheng@chinesecanadianmuseum.ca







