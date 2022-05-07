Chinese calculations on Taiwan affected by Ukraine conflict, says CIA director

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats

(Reuters) - U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said on Saturday that Beijing is closely monitoring Russia's conflict in Ukraine and that it is affecting China's calculations over Taiwan.

Burns, who was speaking at a Financial Times event in Washington, said Chinese government leadership has been struck by Ukraine's fierce resistance to Russia's invasion and by the economic costs Russia is bearing. "These are things that they're weighing very carefully," Burns said.

He cautioned, however, that it would not shift China's long-term goals.

"I don't for a minute think that this has eroded Beijing's determination over time to gain control over Taiwan," said Burns. "But I think it's something that's affecting their calculation about how and when they go about doing that."

(Reporting by Michael Martina and Christopher Bing in Washington; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'This has to end': Jill Biden sees Ukraine moms' heartbreak

    BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Jill Biden heard heartbreaking stories Saturday from Ukrainian women and children who fled Russia’s war and found safe haven in Romania, with one mother telling the U.S. first lady of a harrowing escape after being holed up in a cramped, cold basement with her traumatized 8-year-old daughter. Reaching Romania “was a game change for us,” Svitlana Gollyak of Kharkiv, Ukraine, told Biden in her native language during the first lady's tour of a Bucharest public school hosti

  • Taiwan adds Belarus to export control list due to Ukraine war

    Taiwan's government imposed controls on exports of technology to Belarus on Friday, saying Minsk was directly involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The restrictions - which the island also imposed on Russia last month - bar Taiwanese companies from exporting a long list of tech products there without special permission. The move is largely symbolic given Taiwan's minimal levels of direct trade with Belarus or Russia.

  • Zelenskiy calls on German chancellor to visit Ukraine on May 9

    LONDON (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday to take a "powerful step" and visit Kyiv on May 9, the date when Russia commemorates the Soviet Union's victory in World War Two. Speaking via a translator to Britain's Chatham House think tank, Zelenskiy launched a broadside at Russia, particularly over Mariupol, where Kyiv says there are still civilians hiding in a ruined steel plant which is under siege.

  • 'Driving' Dog Is Australian Farmer's Right Hand Man

    A New South Wales farmer has found an alternative sheepdog in the shape of a small one-year-old Jack Russell who has a knack for life behind the wheel.Cameron Zschech filmed his dog, Lexie, “driving” his truck on the family sheep farm close to the town of Hamilton.Zschech said the footage was filmed on April 15, and in a May 6 interview with Australian news outlet, ABC, he explained that while out on the land “moving a mob of sheep” one day, he decided to give Lexie her first taste of life behind the wheel.“I thought now is the time that I could teach the dog to drive,” Zschech said. He added that he followed the same method used by his father when he was teaching him how to drive, by putting the car in “first gear and let it idle along”.“She did alright,” he added. Noting that Lexie was injured when she was a pup when a large ewe stood on her leg, Zschech said the car is a “lot safer” for the animal when dealing with the farm’s animals as well. Credit: Cameron Zschech via Storyful

  • Ukraine braces for attacks, evacuates more from steel mill

    ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa on Saturday and bombarded a steel mill in Mariupol housing Ukrainian civilians and fighters, hoping to complete their conquest of the port city in time for Victory Day celebrations. Ukraine announced that all women, children and elderly had been evacuated from the steel plant, a key Russian war objective that has long been under siege. In a sign of the unexpectedly effective defense that has

  • Mitch McConnell trolls Donald Trump by gifting custom Old Crow bourbon bottles to Republican senators, images show

    Old Crow is a nickname for the Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, used by Donald Trump, and a brand of Kentucky-made bourbon whiskey.

  • Ukrainian scientists see working amid war as act of defiance

    Anton Vlaschenko often hears shelling outside his office in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv, not far from the front lines of the war. He sometimes even sees smoke rising from Russian tanks hit by missiles. But the 40-year-old zoologist continues his work, dissecting and labeling bat tissue, as he probes the disease ecology of the flying mammals. When news of the war overwhelms him, he says, it helps to have something familiar to do with his hands. He also sees it as an act of defiance.

  • Documents found by Fiji on superyacht implicate its Russian owner - FBI

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Fiji authorities searching a yacht they seized on behalf of the United States as it presses Russia over the invasion of Ukraine have found documents implicating its suspected owner, Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, in breaking U.S. law, the FBI said. The Amadea arrived in Fiji on April 13, after an 18-day voyage from Mexico, and has since been the focus of a U.S. bid to seize it as part of U.S. sanctions against Russia. Fiji police and FBI agents seized the Amadea at a wharf on Thursday, two days after a Fiji court granted a U.S. warrant that linked it to money laundering.

  • UPDATE 1-Kremlin says Poland might be a source of threat

    Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that there was hostile rhetoric coming out of Poland, and that Warsaw could be "a source of threat". Poland has led calls for the EU to toughen sanctions and for the Western NATO alliance to arm Ukraine as it tries to resist Russian forces that have poured into its east. Stanislaw Zaryn, a spokesman for the Polish security services, said that Russia has been conducting a coordinated disinformation campaign against Poland for several days, including suggestions it could be a threat to Ukraine's territorial integrity.

  • More than 100 Orthodox Jews who were praying before a flight were barred from boarding by German airline Lufthansa in mask dispute, report says

    Orthodox Jews accuse Germany's Lufthansa airline of 'antisemitic discrimination' after mass banning from connecting flight in mask row, Hamodia reported.

  • Esper Says Trump Asked About Shooting Missiles Into Mexico To Target Drug Labs

    “No one would know it was us,” the former president said, according to an upcoming memoir written by the former Pentagon chief.

  • Scheherazade: Giant £570m superyacht ‘owned by Vladimir Putin’ is seized by Italian authorities

    The ‘Scheherazade’ had been undergoing a refit in Tuscany since last September

  • Pregnant Britney Is *Glowing* In A Nude Photoshoot With Her Puppy

    Britney Spears, who recently announced she was pregnant with her third child, posted a nude photo with her dog, Sawyer, on Instagram. She was simply glowing.

  • Civilians evacuated from Mariupol plant; Ukraine says it's mounting counteroffensive elsewhere

    In advance of patriotic holiday, Russian forces seek to finally subdue Mariupol, the strategic port city. Other Ukrainian cities brace for new strikes.

  • Senior Russian lawmaker says U.S. directly involved in Ukraine fighting

    "Washington is essentially coordinating and developing military operations, thereby directly participating in military actions against our country," Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel. Washington and European members of the transatlantic NATO alliance have supplied Kyiv with heavy weapons to help it resist a Russian offensive that has resulted in the occupation of parts of eastern and southern Ukraine but failed to take Kyiv.

  • Campbell makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 to take 2-1 series lead

    TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve

  • 'They don't watch us': Chris Boucher on Barkley, O'Neal's Raptors comments

    Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • What Raptors, Chris Boucher said during exit interview

    Chris Boucher reveals what conversations took place during his exit interview with Toronto Raptors management following the season.&nbsp; Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald scores quick submission win at PFL 3

    ARLINGTON, Texas — Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald made short work of American Brett (Fudoshin) Cooper on Friday, submitting the American veteran in the first round at PFL 3. The six-foot MacDonald, a former Bellator champion and UFC contender, had a five-inch reach advantage and was a 5-1 favourite. He had predicted a first-round finish. The Montreal-based fighter wasted little time landing a single-leg takedown, moving into side control and then mount position with more than th