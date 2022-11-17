Chinese buyout of Newport microchip plant a 'security risk'

Huw Thomas - BBC Wales business correspondent
·3 min read
Nexperia factory
Nexperia must give up 86% of its stake in the British microchip company

The takeover of Britain's largest microchip plant by a Chinese-owned company must be reversed, the UK government has said.

Newport Wafer Fab was acquired by Dutch-based technology company Nexperia, a subsidiary of Shanghai listed Wingtech, in July 2021.

However, Nexperia must now sell 86% of its stake "to mitigate the risk national security" following a review.

The firm said it was "shocked" and would appeal against the decision.

Semiconductors allow electricity to flow through devices and are the fundamental components of everything from smart phones to the vast data centres powering the internet and are found in millions of products.

The Wafer Fab deal came under scrutiny amid an ongoing global shortage of computer chips which has been exacerbated by the pandemic and severely hit a wide range of industries.

At the time of the takeover, the Newport plant was producing about 35,000 wafers a year.

The UK government had faced pressure to intervene, not least from the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, which said that Nexperia's takeover represents the sale of "one of the UK's prized assets" to a strategic competitor and potentially compromised national security.

In its decision, the UK government said the takeover of Newport Wafer Fab created two risks to national security.

The first related to Nexperia's development of the Newport site, which the government said could "undermine UK capabilities" in producing compound semiconductors.

The second, the plant's location as part of a semiconductor cluster on the Duffryn industrial estate, could "facilitate access to technological expertise and know-how".

It said the close links that existed in Newport "may prevent the cluster being engaged in future projects relevant to national security".

Workers in the microchip factory dressed in protective suits
Nexperia employs more than 1,500 workers in Newport and Manchester

A report in April said an investigation pledged by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson by the National Security Advisor had not happened.

However, the decision was called in by the then-Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng in May on national security grounds.

It was left to his successor Grant Shapps to make the decision following delays due to the changes in prime minister and the cabinet.

Nexperia said it did not accept the national security concerns and criticised the UK government for not entering "meaningful dialogue".

Toni Versluijs
Toni Versluijs said two previous reviews found no reasons to block the acquisition

Toni Versluijs, head of its UK operations, said: "We are genuinely shocked. The decision is wrong, and we will appeal to overturn this divestment order to protect the over 500 jobs at Newport.

"The decision is disproportionate given the remedies Nexperia has proposed. It is wrong for the employees, for the UK semiconductor industry, for the UK economy and for the UK taxpayer - who could now be faced with a bill of over £100m for the fallout from this decision.

"We rescued an investment-starved company from collapse. We have repaid taxpayer loans, secured jobs, wages, bonuses and pensions and agreed to spend more than £80m on equipment upgrades. The deal was publicly welcomed by the Welsh government."

A government spokesman said: "The UK has a number of strengths within the semiconductor sector, including in south Wales, and through our forthcoming semiconductor strategy we will enable this technology to continue to support the UK and global economy."

The Welsh government said the UK government's decision had provided some "welcome clarity".

"Our immediate priority now is to safeguard the future of the hundreds of highly skilled jobs in Newport," it added.

Around the BBC iPlayer banner
Around the BBC iPlayer banner
Around the BBC iPlayer footer
Around the BBC iPlayer footer

Latest Stories

  • Scott Mills raises £1m in treadmill challenge

    The Radio 2 DJ is completing a 24-hour treadmill challenge to raise money for BBC Children In Need.

  • 200 luxury apartments with waterfront views planned for Tacoma. Here’s where

    The project could start in 2024.

  • Strong earthquake rattles remote West Texas desert

    MENTONE, Texas (AP) — A strong earthquake shook a sparsely populated patch of desert in West Texas on Thursday, causing tremors felt as far away as the Mexican city of Ciudad Juárez. The magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck around 3:30 p.m., according to Jim DeBerry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the West Texas city Midland. He said the strength of the quake means it likely caused damage in the remote oil patch and scrubland, but none had been reported so far. DeBerry said the

  • Faith groups split over bill to protect same-sex marriage

    Among U.S. faith leaders and denominations, there are sharp differences over the bill advancing in the Senate that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law. The measure, a high priority for congressional Democrats, won a key test vote Wednesday when 12 Senate Republicans joined all Democrats to forward the bill for a final vote in the coming days. At least 10 GOP senators were needed for that to happen. On Tuesday, one of the most prominent conservative-leaning denominatio

  • Tencent to hand $20 billion Meituan stake to shareholders as sales slip

    China's Tencent Holdings said on Wednesday it would return capital to shareholders through a dividend distribution of its $20.3 billion stake in food delivery firm Meituan as its sales fell for a second straight quarter. Meituan said it would maintain its mutually beneficial business relationship with Tencent after the divestment, which comes as the Shenzhen-based tech giant shuts some unprofitable businesses and laying off staff in a bid to return to growth. Tencent has been reducing holdings in portfolio companies partly to appease the Chinese regulators and partly to book hefty profits on those bets, sources have said.

  • Litman:Trump's candidacy complicates a potential criminal case against him, but it can't protect him

    Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland needn't — and shouldn't — hand off to a special counsel the criminal investigation of the former president.

  • Green groups sue Louisiana over Venture Global LNG permit exemption

    Three environmental groups have sued the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources for exempting Venture Global LNG from needing an environmental permit to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, the organizations said on Wednesday. The Deep South Center for Environmental Justice (DSCEJ), Sierra Club and Healthy Gulf filed a petition last week for judicial review against the Louisiana department after the regulators decided to exempt Venture Global from obtaining a coastal use permit for development of its LNG facility in Plaquemines, 35 miles (56 km) south of New Orleans. It was filed in the 19th district Louisiana State Court.

  • Rishi Sunak's meeting with China's Xi Jinping called off after G7 meeting clash as missiles fired into Poland

    Rishi Sunak's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping has been called off, Downing Street has said. The prime minister was set to hold a meeting with Mr Xi at the G20 summit in Bali on Wednesday morning, UK time, in what would have been the first time a British leader had faced him in almost five years.

  • Chinese bid for Welsh chip factory blocked on national security grounds

    A Chinese-backed company has been ordered to sell its controlling stake in a Welsh microchip factory over national security concerns.

  • Two workers dead after explosion at Tamarack Valley wellsite in Alberta

    Two contractors were killed after an explosion at a Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd wellsite in northern Alberta, the Canadian oil and gas producer said in a statement on Wednesday. Tamarack Chief Executive Brian Schmidt said the explosion happened around 2 p.m. on Saturday, and left two people dead. "The cause of the explosion is under investigation and we are cooperating with all regulatory authorities to find answers," Schmidt said, adding the that the company extended its sympathies to the contractors' families.

  • UK orders sale of microchip factory by China's Nexperia, citing national security

    LONDON (Reuters) -The British government on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned technology company Nexperia to sell at least 86% of Britain's biggest microchip factory, Newport Wafer Fab, following a national security assessment. The review of Nexperia's 2021 purchase of Newport Wafer Fab, now known as Nexperia Newport Limited, was announced earlier this year after legislation came into force in January allowing the government to scrutinise and potentially block acquisitions and investments in sensitive sectors. The government said there was a national security risk related to the technology and know-how which could result from compound semiconductor activities at the site, and the potential for those activities to undermine British capabilities.

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Leafs fans don't need to worry about Michael Bunting

    Michael Bunting's offensive numbers have fallen dramatically from his standout season last year but the Maple Leafs forward's play is still contributing towards the team's success.

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Cowboys know run defense is weak link, struggle to find fix

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas coach Mike McCarthy keeps telling his staff he would attack the run defense if he had to set up a game plan against the Cowboys. The opponents keep proving him right. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers scored most of their points with the passing game in a 31-28 overtime victory over Dallas on Sunday. But the running game fueled everything. The Packers had 207 yards rushing, which means the Cowboys have allowed at least 200 yards on the ground in consecutive game

  • Surging Vikings get yet another stellar show from Jefferson

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have leaned on their late-game resilience on a weekly basis this season, a trait that's as vital as ever in a league staging a record amount of close contests. Winning seven straight games, all by one score, wouldn't be possible without the intangible asset of crunch-time confidence. This streak that has propelled the Vikings (8-1) into a runaway lead of the NFC North also owes as much to their possession of one of the NFL's true elite pass-catchers. Just

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Russian skater Valieva could miss 2026 Olympics over doping

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva faces a potential four-year doping ban which would rule her out of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday. CAS said it had registered an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency, which said last week it was taking the case to the Switzerland-based tribunal. WADA argues Russian officials have not made progress in resolving the 16-year-old Valieva's case nearly a year afte

  • Saints' Allen noncommittal on Dalton vs Winston at QB

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen was noncommittal about his quarterback situation after a loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, declining to say if Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston will be the starter going forward. “I know we’re all looking for answers there, but I’m not going to go there right now,” Allen said. “We’ll evaluate where we’re at, and we’ll have a plan for the upcoming week.” Winston began the season as the starter but struggled with back and ankle injuries, p

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had