Chinese balloon sensors recovered from ocean, says US

Max Matza - BBC News
·3 min read

The sensors from the first suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down over the US have been recovered from the Atlantic Ocean, the US military says.

Search crews found "significant debris from the site, including all of the priority sensor and electronics pieces identified", said US Northern Command.

The FBI is examining the items, which the US says were used to spy on sensitive military sites.

The US has shot down three more objects since the first one on 4 February.

"Large sections of the structure" were also recovered on Monday off the coast of South Carolina, military officials say.

About 30-40ft (9-12m) of the balloon's antenna array are among the items found, according to CBS, the BBC's US partner.

US officials said the high-altitude balloon originated in China and was used for surveillance, but China said it was merely a weather-monitoring airship that had blown astray.

Timeline of downing flying objects
Timeline of downing flying objects

Since that first incident, American fighter jets have shot down three more high-altitude objects in as many days - over Alaska, Canada's Yukon territory, and Lake Huron on the US-Canada border.

In the Lake Huron strike, the first Sidewinder missile fired by the US F-16 warplane missed its target and exploded in an unknown location, US media reported, citing military sources. The second missile hit the target, according to reports.

Each Sidewinder missile costs over $400,000 (£330,000).

Officials have said the slow-moving unidentified objects, all of which have been smaller than the first balloon, may be difficult for military pilots to target.

White House spokesman John Kirby said on Monday the three other objects were shot down "out of an abundance of caution".

They did not pose "any direct threat to people on the ground", but were destroyed "to protect our security, our interests and flight safety", he said.

The balloon shot down over South Carolina was described by officials as the size of three buses.

The second object, over Alaska, was described by officials as the size of a "small car". The third object, over the Yukon, was "cylindrical". And the fourth, over Michigan, was said to be "octagonal" with strings attached.

The recovery of the balloon shot down on 4 February was delayed amid foul weather.

Efforts are under way to collect debris from where the other objects were blown out of the sky.

Canada's federal police force said on Monday that the search area in the Yukon Territory was about 3,000 sq km (1,870 sq miles), including "rugged mountain terrain with a very high level of snowpack".

Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokesman Sean McGillis said there was a possibility the fragments from the Yukon and Lake Huron incidents might never be recovered because of their remote locations.

Navy divers helped recover the balloon from the Atlantic Ocean
Navy divers helped recover the balloon from the Atlantic Ocean

Canadian Armed Forces Major-General Paul Prévost said all three of the most recent objects to be shot down appeared to be "lighter than air" machines, and described the Lake Huron object as "a suspected balloon".

The military chief added that any members of the public who discovered debris should contact the police directly.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is considering meeting China's most senior diplomat, Wang Yi, later this week at a security conference in Munich, Germany, sources familiar with the negotiations told US media on Monday.

Amid the row over high-altitude aircrafts, America's top diplomat cancelled a visit to Beijing that was initially planned for last week.

Latest Stories

  • Biden fires Architect of the Capitol amid report he abused his office, impersonated a cop

    Biden fires Architect of the Capitol amid report he abused his office, impersonated a cop

  • Beijing eases meeting rule for US top diplomat in Hong Kong

    Hong Kong (AP) — The United States consul general no longer needs to secure China’s approval before meeting officials in the semi-autonomous Chinese city of Hong Kong, after a rule put in place during heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing was relaxed. Under the new requirement, which started in November, Beijing must be given prior notice, replacing a previous arrangement that required the top diplomat to seek permission from China's foreign affairs office in the city before having

  • New Zealand declares emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle eases

    WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The New Zealand government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday after Cyclone Gabrielle battered the country’s north in what officials described as the nation’s most severe weather event in years. A firefighter was missing and another was rescued with critical injuries after they were caught in a landslide overnight near the country’s largest city, Auckland, authorities said. Auckland was swamped two weeks ago by a record-breaking storm that killed four p

  • Mexico softens plan to ban imports of US GM feed corn

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico appeared to have backed down Monday on plans to ban imports of U.S. genetically modified corn for animal feed. Mexico’s Economy Department said a new decree on the issue was published Monday that drops any date for substituting imports of GM feed corn. Some imported corn is also ground into meal for use in corn chips or other snacks. After a previous decree, some U.S. growers worried a GM feed corn ban could happen as soon as 2024 or 2025. Mexico argued that GM corn cou

  • U.S. military says it recovers key sensors from downed Chinese spy balloon

    The U.S. military said on Monday it had recovered critical electronics from the suspected Chinese spy balloon downed by a U.S. fighter jet off South Carolina's coast on Feb. 4, including key sensors presumably used for intelligence gathering. "Crews have been able to recover significant debris from the site, including all of the priority sensor and electronics pieces identified as well as large sections of the structure," the U.S. military's Northern Command said in a statement. The Chinese balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, spent a week flying over the United States and Canada before President Joe Biden ordered it shot down.

  • Cardi B Wore So Much Chanel in Her Latest Instagram Post

    And she got them bloody shoes.

  • Haley faces 'high-wire act' in 2024 bid against Trump

    CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Few have navigated the turbulent politics of the Trump era like Nikki Haley. In early 2016, the then-South Carolina governor said she was “embarrassed” by candidate Donald Trump and decried his reluctance to condemn white supremacists. Nine months later, she agreed to join his Cabinet, serving as a key validator as Trump sought to win over skeptical world leaders and voters at home. And shortly after Trump left the White House, Haley, whose resume by then included an amba

  • UPDATE 6-White House rejects Beijing claims of U.S. balloons over China

    China said on Monday that U.S. high altitude balloons had flown over its airspace without permission more than 10 times since the beginning of 2022, drawing a swift denial from Washington. China's accusation widened a dispute with the United States that began after the U.S. military shot down on Feb. 4 what it says was a Chinese spy balloon, whose appearance prompted top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken to cancel a trip to Beijing designed to ease tensions.

  • U-Haul driver's NYC 'rampage' leaves 1 dead, 8 hurt

    NEW YORK (AP) — A man driving a U-Haul truck swerved onto sidewalks and plowed into cyclists and scooter riders in New York City on Monday, killing one person and injuring eight others before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit through Brooklyn. The driver was arrested and taken to a police station. His son identified him as Weng Sor, 62, a troubled man with a history of harmful behavior and stints behind bars. The mayhem unfolded over a

  • Australian boy, 8, dies of suspected electrocution at Fiji resort

    Police say Cairo Winitana was found "motionless" in a garden and believe he died of electrocution.

  • Exclusive: Ex-Russian military bomber engineer seeks asylum at U.S. border, offers military secrets

    A Russian military bomber engineer drove up to the U.S. Southwest border in late December, asking for asylum and offering up some of Russia’s most closely guarded military secrets, according to an unclassified U.S. Customs and Border Protection report obtained by Yahoo News.

  • 'Little by little they are winning': Tide turns in key Ukraine city: Updates as Russian offensive begins.

    Russia has begun its anticipated offensive in Ukraine, sending in thousands of additional troops, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

  • REFILE-Dutch F-35s intercept three Russian military aircraft near Poland - Netherlands' defence ministry

    Two Dutch F-35 fighters intercepted a formation of three Russian military aircraft near Poland and escorted them out, the Netherlands' defence ministry said in a statement late on Monday. "The then unknown aircraft approached the Polish NATO area of responsibility from Kaliningrad," according to Reuters' translation of the ministry's statement. Kaliningrad is a Russian Baltic coast enclave located between NATO and European Union members Poland and Lithuania.

  • Russian ambassador claims Canada a 'very dangerous country' to visit

    OTTAWA — Russia's ambassador in Ottawa claims Canada is unsafe for his compatriots to visit. "Canada today is a very dangerous country for Russian citizens," Oleg Stepanov said in a Russian-language interview last Friday. "I would not recommend it for tourism, education or business." Stepanov told state news agency RIA Novosti that Canada keeps sanctioning people, which he deems to be an arbitrary response to the conflict in Ukraine. He also claimed that Russians in Canada are regularly experien

  • The US has shot down 3 suspicious flying objects in 3 days. Here's what we know about the UAP floating over North America.

    Unidentified anomalous phenomena shot down over Alaska and Canada this weekend have not been officially linked to the Chinese spy balloon.

  • Rep. George Santos' press secretary said she fields endless angry calls, gets dirty looks on the Hill, but still thinks her boss is a 'borderline genius'

    Meet Gabrielle Lipsky, the 24-year-old daughter of GOP donors, whose first job in DC is working as a press secretary for a scandal-ridden congressman.

  • Pentagon Still Doesn’t Know What It Shot Down Over Lake Huron

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Wikimedia CommonsThe U.S. military on Sunday shot down an “object” over Lake Huron in Michigan—the latest takedown of an unidentified vessel flying over North America in the last week, U.S. officials said Sunday.The “object” was shot down over concerns about its “potential surveillance capabilities,” the Department of Defense said Sunday in a statement. But the Pentagon has yet to determine where the object came from and what it was d

  • Objects shot down over North America 'all connected'

    Justin Trudeau said the four objects shot down over North America in recent days displayed a “pattern” and were connected in some way.

  • British embassy spy 'foiled by MI5 agent posing as Russian intelligence officer'

    A British spy was snared betraying his country as a result of an undercover operation by an MI5 agent posing as a Russian intelligence officer called Irina, a court heard.

  • White House mocks Putin's mismanagement of the war in Ukraine, saying he changes generals like 'socks'

    Russia, which has suffered massive casualties in Ukraine, has already had several commanders in charge of the war in less than year of fighting.