Chinese Academic Onyang Ziyun gave Keynote Address At Hong Kong STEM Education Alliance 2021 Conference Using ARHT Media's HoloPresence Technology

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT Media") [TSXV:ART], the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, announces that Chinese Academic Onyang Ziyun recently gave a keynote address entitled "Blue Planet Dream of Red Mars" at the Hong Kong STEM Education Alliance 2021 Conference in Hong Kong.



The Hong Kong STEM Education Alliance was initiated by President Wong Kam-leung, Dr. Ray Chak-Chung Cheung and Dr. Chow Man Kong and formed with a group of people who are enthusiastic about science and technology education in Hong Kong. The conference was established to improve students' knowledge of popular science and encourage and cultivate students' interest in pursuing a career in science.

Onyang Ziyun is a respected academic and researcher currently working at the Institute of Geochemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and a senior consultant at the National Astronomical Observatory. He has systematically carried out various research studies on extraterrestrial matters, lunar science, comparative planetary science and astrochemistry, and achieved a series of innovative results. Since 1993, he has been mainly engaged in formulating short-term goals and long-term plans for China's lunar and deep space exploration. His keynote address explored the question of "Is there life on Mars?" as well providing a report on the progress of China's Mars exploration program.

"The Hong Kong STEM Education Alliance is an important organization in the educational ecosystem in Hong Kong, and so we were happy to see our technology used at such an important academic event," stated CEO Larry O'Reilly, "HoloPresence technology continues to enable academics to share their knowledge globally without the need for travel, for special events as well as teaching core curriculum."

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global Stage™.

