China's Xi visits Moscow; Russia cites 'monstrous consequences' of Putin arrest warrant: Ukraine live updates

Kim Hjelmgaard and John Bacon, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday for two days of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a visit being eyed warily by the U.S. and Western allies.

Xi's first visit since Russia invaded Ukraine would appear to show support for Putin, who is facing pressure from economic sanctions and reports that his military could be running low on ammunition to wage its war.

Western officials have expressed concern that Putin could ask Xi to supply Russia with weapons, but Beijing has described the trip as one of "friendship and peace."

The Kremlin said the two leaders will discuss a "comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation." China has refused to condemn Moscow’s aggression and sought to project itself as neutral in the conflict. Beijing portrays itself as a peacemaker, citing Xi’s recent success in brokering talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia that resulted in restored diplomatic ties between the longtime adversaries.

On Ukraine, China last month called for a cease-fire and peace talks, a plan praised by Moscow but rejected by Kyiv since it would keep Russian troops in occupied territory.

China's President Xi Jinping waves as he disembarks his aircraft upon arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport on March 20, 2023.
China's President Xi Jinping waves as he disembarks his aircraft upon arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport on March 20, 2023.

"The formula for the successful implementation of China’s “Peace Plan” ... is the capitulation or withdrawal of the Russian occupation troops from territory in accordance with the norms of international law and the UN Charter,"  Oleksiy Danilov, Ukraine's national security chief, tweeted Monday.

The trip also comes days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin, alleging war crimes allegations in Ukraine. Neither Russia, China nor the U.S. are members of the ICC, a Netherlands-based court that claims universal jurisdiction for war-related crimes.

China's President Xi Jinping, accompanied by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, walks past guards during a welcoming ceremony at Moscow's Vnukovo airport on March 20, 2023.
China's President Xi Jinping, accompanied by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, walks past guards during a welcoming ceremony at Moscow's Vnukovo airport on March 20, 2023.

Developments:

►More than 600,000 explosives left behind by Russian forces who fled occupied Ukraine territory in recent months have been removed or neutralized by Ukraine specialists, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

►The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case against the ICC's top prosecutor and several judges, saying the arrest warrants issued by the ICC for Putin and children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova were illegal.

►Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court ruled Monday in favor of confiscation of the  66.6% of the Kyiv mall Ocean Plaza that belonged to four Russian oligarchs. The seized assets were valued at $300 million.

Russian officials cite 'monstrous consequences' of ICC arrest warrant

The International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Putin will have “monstrous consequences” for international law, a top Russian official warned Monday. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council and a former president, said the ICC has destroyed its credibility by failing to prosecute the purported U.S. war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“A gloomy sunset of the entire system of international relations is coming, trust is exhausted,” Medvedev wrote on his messaging app channel.

He described the court as a "pathetic international organization," musing that a Russian missile could strike the court and said ICC judges shouldn’t have taken action against a major nuclear power since "everyone is answerable to God and missiles."

EU hopes to provide Ukraine with 1 million artillery shells

The European Union Foreign Affairs Council discussed plans aimed at providing Ukraine with 1 million artillery shells by year's end. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wants authorization to provide $1.1 billion to encourage member nations to provide artillery shells from their stocks and any orders for new rounds that they might have placed. Another $1.1 billion would fast track new orders.

Ukraine Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro urged the EU to provide "more artillery ammunition for Ukraine as fast as possible." He said he anticipate swift adoption of the proposals.

Contributing: The Associated Press

