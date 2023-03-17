China's Xi to meet Putin in Moscow next week

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping

China's President Xi Jinping will travel to Moscow next week to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, officials say.

The Kremlin said they would discuss a "comprehensive partnership and strategic co-operation".

The visit comes as Beijing, an ally of Russia, has offered proposals to end the war in Ukraine, which the West has given a lukewarm reception.

Western countries have warned Beijing against supplying Moscow with weapons.

Beijing's foreign ministry said Mr Xi will be in Russia from 20 to 22 March at the invitation of Mr Putin.

A number of "important bilateral documents" are expected to be signed.

The objective of the meeting is to deepen bilateral trust, a ministry spokesperson said. 

In February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he wanted to meet Xi Jinping to discuss Beijing's proposal.

"I really want to believe that China will not supply weapons to Russia," he said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has previously said Beijing is considering supplying weapons and ammunition to Russia - a claim denied by China.

US media reported on Friday that Mr Xi will speak virtually with Mr Zelensky after his visit to Russia, but this is yet to be confirmed.