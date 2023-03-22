China's Xi, Japan's Kishida end visits to Russia and Ukraine

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has left Moscow, wrapping up a three-day visit, shortly after Japanese PM Fumio Kishida left Kyiv.

Kishida made a surprise visit Tuesday to Kyiv, stealing some of the attention from Xi’s trip to Moscow where he promoted Beijing’s peace proposal for Ukraine, which Western nations have already dismissed.

Xi’s visit gave a strong political boost to Russian President Vladimir Putin just days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader on charges of alleged involvement in abductions of thousands of children from Ukraine.

After the talks, Putin and Xi issued joint declarations pledging to further bolster their “strategic cooperation,” develop cooperation in energy, high-tech industries and other spheres and expand the use of their currencies in mutual trade to reduce dependence on the West.

They said they would develop military cooperation and conduct more joint sea and air patrols, but there was no mention of Chinese weapon supplies to Russia, a prospect that the U.S. and other Western allies feared.

Karl Ritter, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Russia summons Canadian diplomat to protest "regime change" statement

    The ministry said it summoned Canadian charge d'affaires Brian Ebel on Monday and told him Joly's comments were unacceptable. Canadian media quoted Joly as saying at a news conference on March 10:  "We're able to see how much we're isolating the Russian regime right now — because we need to do so economically, politically and diplomatically — and what are the impacts also on society and how much we're seeing potential regime change in Russia."

  • North Korea is nearing a terrifying nuclear reality

    As Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping meet in Moscow and Iran normalises relations with Saudi Arabia, it's easy to overlook the other great opponent of the Western order. It is also foolish. Last week saw North Korea launch an intercontinental ballistic missile – one of four missile tests in the week – as it continues to develop its nuclear capabilities. Britain must not overlook this potent threat to the free world.

  • Japanese leader Kishida 'outraged by the cruelty' on surprise trip to Kyiv; China's Xi 'stands with a war criminal': Live updates

    A "mysterious" explosion in Crimea destroyed Russian cruise missiles that likely were being readied to strike Ukrainian cities, Kyiv says. Updates.

  • Putin warns UK it is ramping up war with its 'nuclear component' arms for Ukraine

    Vladimir Putin has accused Britain of escalating the war in Ukraine after it emerged that the UK will send Kyiv depleted uranium shells.

  • Putin got very little out of Xi’s big visit except pomp and ceremony

    In the end, Xi Jinping’s much-vaunted visit to Moscow proved little more than a photo opportunity.

  • Ukraine Latest: Kishida Invites Zelenskiy to G-7 Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, making his first visit to Kyiv since Russia’s invasion, offered strong support to Ukraine and invited President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to take part in the Group of Seven summit in mid-May. Zelenskiy agreed to participate in the meeting via video link. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Be

  • Honduran official: US 'respects' decision on China relations

    TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) -The U.S. government said it "respects" Honduras' decision to move towards establishing formal diplomatic ties with China, the Honduran foreign minister said on Monday after a meeting with U.S. officials, comments Taiwan disputed. Enrique Reina said Honduras' President Xiomara Castro made "general comments" on the decision during the meeting attended by different officials such as U.S. Special Presidential Adviser for the Americas Chris Dodd. Castro announced last week the country would seek diplomatic ties with Beijing, a move that risks further reducing Taiwan's pool of allies as China does not allow countries with which it has diplomatic relations to maintain official ties with Taiwan.

  • Why Xi can't solve Putin's Ukraine problem

    Vladimir Putin has bet his own and his country’s future on starting the biggest war in Europe for generations.

  • Putin to offer 'clarifications' on Russia's position on Ukraine during Xi visit

    During a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders would discuss themes in a peace plan for Ukraine proposed by Beijing last month. "One way or another, the topics that figured in this plan will inevitably be touched upon during the exchange of views on Ukraine" between Putin and Xi, Peskov said.

  • Japan plans $75 billion investment across Indo-Pacific to counter China

    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday announced a new plan to promote an open and free Indo-Pacific, promising billions of dollars in investment to help economies across the region in everything from industry to disaster prevention. The plan he announced in New Delhi is seen as Tokyo's bid to forge stronger ties with countries in South and Southeast Asia to counter China's growing assertiveness there. Kishida also said Japan wanted Russia's invasion of Ukraine to end as soon as possible and called on the "Global South", a broad term referring to countries in Africa, Asia, Oceania and Latin America, to "show solidarity" after his talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • A public probe of foreign election interference should also look at India, Sikh organizations say

    As former governor general David Johnston considers whether to recommend a public inquiry into Chinese government election meddling, two Sikh organizations say India's interference in Canadian politics also demands scrutiny. "We don't feel like we as a nation, as a country, have even acknowledged India as a problem in that form," said Moninder Singh, acting spokesperson for the British Columbia Gurdwaras Council, which advocates for the political concerns of Sikhs in Canada. "People, I think, in

  • US: No reason for China to react to Taiwan leader stopover

    The Biden administration is putting out the word that planned stopovers in the United States by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in the coming weeks fall in line with recent precedent and should not be used as a pretext by China to step up aggressive activity in the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan’s office of the president confirmed on Tuesday that Tsai is tentatively scheduled to transit through New York on March 30 before heading to Guatemala and Belize. Ahead of Taiwan's announcement, senior U.S. officials in Washington and Beijing have underscored to their Chinese counterparts in recent weeks that transit visits through the United States during broader international travel by the Taiwanese president have been routine over the years, according to a senior administration official.

  • An Insider's Perspective on China's Strategy in Ukraine

    Russia cannot win, says former Chinese defense official

  • Longtime Israel backers in U.S. turn outraged critics — but Biden administration remains distant

    Crisis in Israel deepens over the new government's radical plans, which have alienated and dismayed Israelis and Jewish Americans alike.

  • US says China and Russia blocking UN action on North Korea

    The United States accused China and Russia on Monday of shielding North Korea from any action by the U.N. Security Council for its unprecedented spate of intercontinental ballistic missile launches, which violate multiple U.N. resolutions and jeopardize international aviation and maritime safety. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told a council meeting that Chinese and Russian “obstructionism” was encouraging North Korea “to launch ballistic missiles with impunity” and advance its development of more sophisticated and dangerous weapons.

  • Canada's foreign minister says China peace talks in Moscow will prolong Ukraine war

    OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says China's attempts to broker peace in Ukraine will likely just help Russia re-arm and prolong the conflict. Joly says in a statement today that the only way to end the war it for Russian President Vladimir Putin to "lay down his weapons and get out of Ukraine." She says any ceasefire must include Moscow withdrawing troops from Ukrainian territory, otherwise it will only freeze the conflict and lead to more Russians killed in combat. She accuses R

  • Putin hosts Xi in the Kremlin with imperial palace pageantry

    Russia and China showcased their “no-limits friendship” on Tuesday during a pomp-laden Kremlin ceremony intended to further cement ties amid the fighting in Ukraine. After hosting Chinese leader Xi Jinping over a seven-course private dinner for 4½ hours the previous night, Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted him in the old imperial palace for talks involving top officials from both countries. Xi walked slowly up the opulent red-carpeted staircase of the Grand Kremlin Palace as guards in 19th century-style parade uniforms snapped to attention.

  • Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin says Britain is escalating war by sending depleted uranium shells

    Vladimir Putin has vowed to respond after Britain announced it will send depleted uranium tank rounds to Ukraine.

  • Ukraine news – live: UK accuses Putin of ‘disinformation’ over depleted uranium ammo claims

    Fewer and fewer steps left before a potential ‘nuclear collision’ between Russia and the West, says Moscow

  • China Condemns German Minister’s Taiwan Visit as ‘Egregious Act’

    (Bloomberg) -- China reacted furiously to a visit to Taiwan by a German cabinet minister aimed at expanding technology cooperation, calling it an “egregious act” and accusing the government in Berlin of meddling in China’s domestic affairs.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getti