China's treatment of Uyghur community 'may constitute crimes against humanity', UN says

China's treatment of its Uyghur population "may constitute crimes against humanity", the United Nations' Human Rights Office has said.

The UN said it decided to investigate after "serious allegations of human rights violations against Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim communities" were brought to its attention in late 2017.

It said its report was "based on a rigorous review of documentary material currently available".

It commented: "The extent of arbitrary and discriminatory detention of members of Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim groups, pursuant to law and policy, in context of restrictions and deprivation more generally of fundamental rights enjoyed individually and collectively, may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity."

China said it "firmly opposes" the report's release and the Chinese government has a "people-centred approach".