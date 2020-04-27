China's ICBC suspends open positions for commodities trading products

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) <601398.SS> <1398.HK> said it will suspend all open positions for retail investor products linked to commodities futures, including crude oil, natural gas, copper and soybeans, from Tuesday.

The bank also warned investors on Monday of a possible loss of all investments or cash deposits in those products due to commodities market volatility.

According to ICBC's website, its commodities futures trading products are sold to individual customers and are linked to global futures contracts. The crude oil product is linked to WTI <CLc1> or Brent <LCOc1> crude oil futures contracts, while its natural gas product is linked to the New York Mercantile Exchange's (NYMEX) natural gas futures contract <NGc1>.

The minimum investment volume for the crude oil product is 0.1 barrel versus 1,000 barrels per lot in standard oil contracts. For the natural gas product, it is 1 million British thermal units (mmBtu) versus 10,000 mmbtu in standard contracts.

Meanwhile, ICBC's copper product is linked to the copper futures contract <HGc1> of the Comex exchange at a minimum investment volume of 1 pound, and its soybean product is linked to soybean futures prices <Sv1> at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at a minimum investment volume of 1 bushel.

In comparison, Comex's copper futures contract unit is at 25,000 pounds, while CBOT's soybean contract unit is 5,000 bushels.

ICBC's announcement on Monday follows on the heels of Bank of China's (BoC) <601988.SS> <3988.HK> announcement that it would settle trades for its crude oil futures trading product at a historic negative value of -$37.63 per barrel last week.

BoC said last week that its main investors will "settle their trades based on the exchange prices" and that the bank had "completed the May contract expiry process according to earlier agreement," leaving investors to cry foul as they said BoC should have done more to protect their interests.

Retail investors may have lost more than 9 billion yuan ($1.27 billion) from BoC's crude oil product, financial news outlet Caixin reported on Sunday citing official sources.

BoC said in a second statement last week it was deeply disturbed by the losses of investors and would work to protect their interests.

China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) <601939.SS> <0939.HK> and China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) <601328.SS> <3328.HK> suspended open positions for their crude oil trading products last week, following BoC's action.

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank <600000.SS> also said in a notice on Monday that it would suspend open positions for its copper and soybean trading products from April 28, 0800 local time (0000 GMT) onwards.

Oil prices have plunged this year due to the spreading economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a price war triggered by major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia, and a shortage of storage for excess oil, causing many crude oil-linked products to rack up major losses.

Oil-focused exchange-traded products (ETPs), including the biggest U.S. oil ETP the United States Oil Fund LP <USO.P>, are also facing the potential of steep losses due to the slide in WTI prices.

ICBC said its suspension would come into effect as of 0900 local time (0100 GMT) on Tuesday.





(Reporting by Emily Chow in Shanghai, Cheng Leng and Se Yong Lee in Beijing, editing by Louise Heavens and Susan Fenton)