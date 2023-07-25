China's foreign minister Qin Gang ousted

Qin Gang had missed a series of high-profile diplomatic meetings, including a gathering of Asean foreign ministers in Jakarta - Thomas Peter/AP

China’s foreign minister Qin Gang was removed from office on Tuesday, state media reported, after not being seen in public for a month.

“China’s top legislature voted to appoint Wang Yi as foreign minister... as it convened a session on Tuesday,” the news outlet Xinhua said.

“Qin Gang was removed from the post of foreign minister.”

The report did not give a reason for Mr Qin’s removal, but said President Xi Jinping had signed a presidential order to enact the decision.

The move comes amid a foreign backlash against China’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy, of which Mr Qin was a chief proponent.

Mr Qin shakes hands with Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, in Beijing last month - LEAH MILLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Mr Qin had been seen as a confidant of Mr Xi, and many analysts attributed his recent rise through the diplomatic ranks to their relationship.

China has remained tight-lipped for weeks about the fate of Mr Qin, who has not been seen in public since June 25, when he met Andrey Rudenko, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, in Beijing.

His absence sparked a storm of speculation that he had been removed from office or was subject to an official investigation.

The ministry has provided no information about Mr Qin’s status in keeping with the ruling Communist Party’s standard approach to personnel matters.

Mr Qin had replaced Mr Wang as foreign minister in December last year.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.