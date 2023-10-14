China's Foreign Minister calls US Secretary of State on crisis in Israel and Gaza

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken by phone on Saturday on the crisis in Israel and Gaza, a statement from his ministry said.

"China calls for the convening of an international peace conference as soon as possible," the statement read, while warning that "the Palestinian-Israel conflict is escalating and risks getting out of control".

Wang told Blinken that "China opposes all acts that harm civilians and condemns practices that violate international law".

The two also touched on U.S.-China relations, the statement said, which Wang said were showing signs of stabilising.

