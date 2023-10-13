China's exports, imports fell 6.2% in September as global demand faltered

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s exports and imports both fell in September from a year earlier, though they contracted at a slower pace even as global demand remained muted.

Customs data released Friday showed exports for September slid 6.2% to $299.13 billion in the fifth straight month of decline. Imports also slid 6.2% to $221.43 billion.

China posted a trade surplus of $77.71 billion, up from $68.36 billion in August.

The Associated Press