China's Evergrande EV unit applies to resume trading on HK bourse

July 27 (Reuters) - China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group said on Thursday that it had applied to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to resume trading in the company's shares on Friday.

Trading in the shares of the company, the electric vehicle unit of China Evergrande Group, has been suspended since April 1, 2022, after it got sucked into a debt crisis in mid-2021. (Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)