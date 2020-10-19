China's Economy Grows 4.9% Year-On-Year in Q3 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Misses Expectations

China, October 19: China economy grew 4.9 percent year-on-year in Q3 of 2020. The growth was slower than the 5.2 percent forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll and followed a 3.2 percent growth in the second quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 2.7 percent in July-September, the bureau said, compared with expectations for a 3.2 percent rise and an 11.5 percent rise in the previous quarter.

China has been steadily recovering from decades-low growth seen in the first months of the year caused by the coronavirus shock. World Bank Warns China Growth Could Screech to a Halt.

China's Economy Grows by 4.9% in Q3:

According to a Reuters report, the government has rolled out a raft of measures, including more fiscal spending, tax relief and cuts in lending rates and banks' reserve requirements to revive the coronavirus-hit economy and support employment.

Retail sales rose 3.3 percent in September, for a 0.9 percent increase in the third quarter. For the first nine months of the year, retail sales contracted 7.2%.