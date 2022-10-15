China's Communist party congress to run Oct. 16-22 - spokesman Woman walks past a poster welcoming the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's ruling Communist Party's 20th party congress will run from Oct. 16 to 22, a spokesman for the congress said on Saturday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is poised to win a third five-year term as General Secretary of the ruling Communist Party, the most powerful job in the country, at the congress to be held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

