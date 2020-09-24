China’s zero carbon pledge: What does it mean for the global climate change fight?

In this image made from UNTV video, Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks in a pre-recorded message during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday (AP)

In front of a large painting of the Great Wall, one of China’s most impressive feats, President Xi Jinping took the United Nations General Assembly by surprise on Tuesday with an ambitious pledge.

“We aim to have CO2 emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060,” he told leaders at the annual gathering, which is largely taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Humankind can no longer afford to ignore the repeated warnings of nature,” Xi said.

His promise could come to be a defining moment in the global climate crisis: The first time that China, the world’s largest emitter, pledged to stop adding to the global warming that is pushing the planet towards irreversible catastrophe.

“It’s profoundly significant that the leader of the largest country in the world, and also the largest emitter of greenhouse gases, has set an end to the age of oil, coal and gas,” former California Governor Jerry Brown, chair of the California-China Climate Institute, told The Independent.

"This is a marker for other nations to consider, and try to not only emulate but go beyond.”

Xi’s remarks seemed particularly well-calculated coming minutes after President Trump’s speech where he slammed China’s environmental record, and called for the UN "to hold them accountable" for the Covid-19 outbreak. Mr Trump also claimed that the US has reduced its carbon emissions by more than any other signatory to the Paris Climate Agreement.

The US, like some other large polluters India, Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Australia, with no such emissions goal. Mr Trump, who has called climate change “a hoax”, is set to withdraw from the Paris deal if he wins re-election this November.

With China, 30 countries now have varying carbon neutrality pledges - meaning the release of no additional carbon into the atmosphere. In total, it accounts for roughly 43 per cent of the world’s carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the burning of fossil fuels.

Xi's carbon pledge also spun some positive publicity for China at a time of growing international outrage over the severe restriction of civil rights in Hong Kong, following Beijing’s sweeping national security law on the semi-autonomous city, and widespread accusations of mass detentions and cultural genocide against Muslims in the Xinjiang region.

In the past, China has argued that as a developing economy, it should not be beholden to the same reduction commitments as developed nations, like the US, UK and European states, whose decades of rampant polluting drove global warming in the 20th century.

But international pressure has been building on China which pledged under the 2016 Paris agreement to have its emissions peak around 2030. Leaders from the EU, which is committing to carbon neutrality by 2050, urged China earlier this month to aim for 2060 or face punitive carbon tariffs.

The news that China’s emission levels could now slope downwards before the decade is out was cautiously welcomed by analysts. Xi offered no details on Tuesday as to how the targets would be met.

Li Shuo, senior climate and energy policy cfficer with Greenpeace East Asia, described Xi’s announcement as injecting “much needed momentum to global climate politics”.

But Mr Li added: “Xi’s pledge will need to be backed up with more details and concrete implementation - By how much earlier can China peak its emissions? How to reconcile carbon neutrality with China’s on-going coal expansion?

