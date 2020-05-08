China worker who was allegedly not wearing mask charged with bribing officer

Boon Lay MRT Station Singapore (Yahoo News Singapore file photo)

SINGAPORE — A foreign worker was charged on Friday (8 May) with bribing a Public Transport Security Command Officer in a bid to avoid enforcement action for failing to wear a mask over his nose and mouth while at Boon Lay MRT Station.

Chinese national Chen Long, 27, allegedly committed the offence on Thursday at about 6pm.

Chen, who is on a work permit, was charged with corruptly offering $50 to a Chan Hui Shi, who is a Public Transport Security Command Officer of the Singapore Police Force, as an inducement so that she would not take action against him for breaching the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, according to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

The CPIB said in a press release on Friday that Chan refused the offer.

As part of enhanced measures, all individuals are required to wear masks when outside their residences. Those caught without wearing a mask may be fined $300 on a first offence and $1,000 for repeat offences.

Chen’s case has been fixed for a pre-trial conference on 15 May.

If convicted of a corruption offence, Chen may face up to five years in jail, and/or a fine of up to $100,000.





