China wins 1st gold of home Olympics in short track relay

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Beijing Games
    Beijing Games

BEIJING (AP) — Darting through traffic, zipping around tight turns, avoiding potential disaster with every relay exchange. China eked out its first gold medal of the Beijing Games, winning the Olympic debut of mixed team relay in short track speedskating.

Asia is a hotbed of the sport known as roller derby on ice, although the typically raucous atmosphere Saturday night was greatly subdued by COVID-19 restrictions at the Olympic venues.

Still, the small number of Chinese allowed in the stands at Capitol Indoor Arena celebrated the host nation's historic win, yelling behind masks and waving tiny flags.

Wu Dajing edged Pietro Sighel of Italy by .016 seconds — or half a skate blade — to claim gold. Hungary earned bronze.

Qu Chunyu, Fan Kexin and Ren Ziwei joined Wu for the victory.

“It was a huge relief,” Wu said. “Now we finally realized our dream on the first day.”

The results were delayed while the referee reviewed the race. Canada was penalized for pushing from behind and causing contact with Hungary late in the race.

That set the stage for China to build a big lead over Italy going into the latter stages of the race. But the Italians rallied, careening around the rink in hot pursuit of the home team. Sighel nearly caught Wu in what would have been a huge upset.

“I never imagined today would be this tough,” Ren said.

China was the gold-medal favorite coming in, having led the World Cup standings this season. But the host nation wasn't taking anything for granted.

“Even until this morning we had been working on the strategy, still training, still studying how to be better," Fan said.

China’s first gold of the games brought cheers from a crowd gathered in front of a big screen outdoor TV in Beijing’s Wangfujing shopping district.

“It was thrilling. I was very excited and was filled with all kinds of emotions as I watched the Chinese team approach the finish step by step,” said Cheng Hongwei, who had stopped to watch while strolling down the main pedestrian street.

“It’s a very exciting thing to see the Chinese national flag being raised again, and I’m very proud as a Chinese,” said another Beijing resident Jolin Li, who said her 7-year-old daughter is a huge fan of the Winter Games.

The frantic mixed relay features four skaters per team covering 18 laps. Each skater races twice in the following order: woman, woman, man, man, woman, woman, man, man.

The final got off to a rocky beginning, with Hungary and Canada crashing in the first turn, forcing the race to be called back to the start.

China needed some help even getting to the A final.

It took penalties to the Americans and Russians to elevate the Chinese to the final, along with Hungary, which won in the semifinals.

The U.S. was called for blocking by an infield skater after the Americans had finished second. The Russians were penalized for an extra skater on the team causing an obstruction.

In the first semifinal, Canada and Italy advanced to the A final. The Netherlands, ranked second in the world, didn't advance when Suzanne Schulting crashed in a turn early in the race.

Italy's Arianna Fontana made history with her silver medal in the relay. It was her ninth medal, breaking a tie with Apolo Ohno and Viktor An for most career medals. She was already the most decorated female short track skater.

“That doesn’t mean that I’m better than them,” said Fontana, who received a congratulatory hug from An. “They were great when they skated and it doesn’t change that. It’s just a different era.”

The 31-year-old Italian also became the first skater to win short track medals at five Olympics. She almost thought her team had won.

“He was inching up on the Chinese skater. I thought he got it,” Fontana said of her teammate Sighel. “It was pretty close. It was amazing to watch him fight for a gold medal.”

Brothers Liu Shaoang and Liu Shaolin Sandor led Hungary to bronze in the relay. Their mother is Hungarian and their father is Chinese. Four years ago, they helped Hungary win the 5,000-meter relay, the nation's first Winter Olympics gold.

Liu Shaoang arrived in China later than his teammates after contracting a case of COVID-19.

Joining the Liu brothers on the podium was U.S.-born teammate John-Henry Krueger, who skated in the relay's earlier rounds. He won a silver in the 1,000 for the U.S. four years ago before switching allegiances.

In the heats of the women's 500, Schulting set an Olympic record to advance to Monday's quarterfinals. Also moving on were Fontana, Fan, Kim Boutin of Canada and Minjeong Choi of South Korea, as well as American teammates Maame Biney and Kristen Santos.

In the men's 1,000 heats, defending Olympic champion Wu moved on, along with Daeheon Hwang of South Korea, who set an Olympic record. Krueger advanced to Monday's quarterfinals, as did the Liu brothers.

Music blared, colored lights flashed and one of the Olympic mascots waddled around, but the usually raucous atmosphere for short track was absent at Capital Indoor Stadium. COVID-19 restrictions kept most of the 17,345 seats empty. The only spectators were Chinese and they shouted behind masks for their country's skaters, but otherwise clapped politely and waved tiny flags.

The arena is famous for hosting table tennis matches between China and the United States in 1971 that became known as ping pong diplomacy, an event that paved the way for U.S. President Richard Nixon to visit Beijing the following year. It was the site of volleyball at the 2008 Summer Olympics.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Beth Harris, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Olympic Committee ignores China’s human-rights abuses — violating its own rules | Opinion

    If there were a gold medal for cowardice, it would go to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for refusing to even the raise the issue of China’s human-rights abuses at the Winter Olympics that have just started in Beijing.

  • Olympic Updates: China's first gold draws cheers downtown

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ China’s first gold medal drew cheers from city residents gathered at a downtown shopping district. China won its first event of the 2022 Winter Olympics with a victory in short track speedskating’s mixed team relay. Wu Dajing edged Pietro Sighel of Italy by .016 seconds — or half a skate blade — to claim gold. “It was thrilling. I was very excited and was filled with all kinds of emotions as I watched the Chinese team approach the fin

  • NBA trade deadline: Sixers expected to pursue James Harden-for-Ben Simmons swap with Nets, per report

    Could this actually happen?

  • Mikaël Kingsbury denied Olympic moguls gold, but earns Canada's 2nd medal in Beijing

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury has won an Olympic medal, but was unable to defend his men's moguls title, collecting silver on Saturday at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games. Kingsbury racked up 82.18 points in the six-man super final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, trailing Walter Wallberg of Sweden, who scored 83.23. "I'm very proud," Kingsbury told CBC Sports. "This is my third Olympic medal in three Olympic Games. Our sport is only focused on performance on-demand … so I'm proud of the way I deal

  • Protests and tension as far-right French candidates hold rival rallies

    Police intervened to break up anti-racism protests ahead of the rally held by far-right wing presidential candidate Eric Zemmour in the northern city of Lille on Saturday, while his rival Marine Le Pen held a meeting for supporters in Reims the same day. Around 1,100 people including some 200 far-left partisans showed up for a protest rally against Eric Zemmour, who held a meeting for around 8,000 of his supporters at the Grand Palais in Lille.Their banners read statements such as "Join forces..

  • Canada's Kingsbury wins moguls silver at Olympics, just shy of back-to-back titles

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Mikael Kingsbury threw both arms in the air, pumped his fist and tossed his skis to the ground, celebrating the highest score of the men's moguls competition at the Olympics. His 82.18 was the most points anyone had scored in the five rounds of the event, seemingly clinching back-to-back gold medals for the Canadian freestyle skiing legend. But then Sweden's Walter Wallberg topped Kingsbury's score by more than a point on the last run of the superfinal. "I did everything I c

  • Susan Sarandon Apologizes For Insensitive Tweet On Slain NYC Officer’s Funeral

    Actress Susan Sarandon, under fire for an insensitive tweet on a slain New York City police officer’s funeral, has apologized. Sarandon, who won the Oscar for Best Actress for the 1995 movie Dead Man Walking, has been a frequent critic of police. She commented on a photo of police who gathered in Manhattan for Officer […]

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • Olympian Kim Meylemans posts emotional video during time in isolation

    Belgian athlete Kim Meylemans took to social media to share a tear-filled video while in isolation at the Olympic Games.

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac

  • EXPLAINER: Why India won't send diplomat to China Olympics

    NEW DELHI (AP) — India won’t be sending its top diplomat in Beijing to the Winter Olympics after the honor of carrying the Olympic torch went to a Chinese soldier wounded in a deadly border clash between the countries two years ago. What is this border dispute, and why has it riled up the Indian government? THE DIPLOMATIC BOYCOTT Until this week, India was considering having its top diplomat at its embassy in Beijing attend the games even as several countries like the U.S., Australia, Britain an

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • There are worse fates than boredom for red-hot Canadian men's soccer team

    The champagne is on ice for now, but Canada took another big step toward qualifying for the World Cup.

  • Brown scores 29, Celtics run past shorthanded Heat 122-92

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 29 points, Jayson Tatum added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics rolled past the Miami Heat 122-92 on Monday night. Boston led by as many as 32 on its way to claiming its fourth victory in five outings. Marcus Smart added 16 points and seven assists. It was Brown’s fourth consecutive game with 25 or more points, and Tatum has scored 20 or more in his last six games. The Celtics' onslaught was keyed on the defensive end, where they forced 18 turnovers.

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • 150,000 fans to be invited to events at Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — About 150,000 spectators are expected to be invited to attend events at the Beijing Olympics in two of the three clusters of venues, organizers said Thursday. Plans to sell tickets to international visitors were scrapped last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and the block was extended to residents of China in January. Venues in Beijing and Zhangjiakou are now set to have invited spectators but Alpine skiing and sliding sports in Yanqing will go ahead without fans. Invited

  • Goodwin's 21 help Cavs beat Pelicans 93-90 without Garland

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made sure things didn't go from bad to worse. Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and Cleveland shook off an ugly road loss — and being without point guard Darius Garland — by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night. The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit on Sunday, were without Garland due to a sore lower back. Cedi Osman started for Garland and finished with a care