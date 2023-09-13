China watchdog fines Tencent over illegal content on its messaging platform

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's cyberspace regulator has imposed a fine of 1 million yuan ($137,390.95) on Tencent Holdings due to what it said was illegal and pornographic information on its messaging platform Tencent QQ, the regulator said on Wednesday.

Tencent QQ's security center said it accepted the fine and would take actions to improve the platform.

($1 = 7.2785 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)