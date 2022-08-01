China warns it ‘will not sit idly by’ ahead of Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan

Nancy Pelosi visits Halimah Yacob, the president of Singapore on Monday ahead of her trip to Taiwan

Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan on Tuesday despite repeated warnings from Beijing that it will “not sit idly by” if the trip goes ahead.

While the US speaker has refused to confirm she will stop in Taiwan during a wider Asia tour, reports of the trip have inflamed tension between Washington and Beijing.

The rumoured visit will go ahead and Ms Pelosi is expected to spend the night in Taipei according to a senior Taiwanese government official and a US source cited by CNN.

The US defence department is monitoring Chinese movements in the region and is working around the clock to guarantee the security of the US speaker during her stay, according to the report.

In a Chinese foreign ministry briefing on Monday, a spokesman warned the Chinese Liberation Army will not “sit idly by” if Beijing’s “sovereignty and territorial integrity” is threatened.

The Chinese military engaged in live-fire drills in waters next to Taiwan as Ms Pelosi touched down in Singapore for her first stop of the tour where she met Lee Hsien Loong, the prime minister, who urged her to seek stable ties with China.

Car convoy with the US speaker arrives at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore on Monday during the first leg of Ms Pelosi's visit to Asia - ROSLAN RAHMAN

Beijing considers Taiwan, an island with a democratically-elected government, as its territory despite never having governed there.

As such any official engagement by a foreign dignitary is considered by the Chinese government to be an affront, and a failure to recognise its declared sovereignty over the tropical island.

China “misread US politics” and “picked the wrong target,” Kharis Templeman, a Taiwan expert with the Hoover Project, said of the current stand-off. “Biden doesn’t control the Speaker or any other member of Congress.”

As House Speaker, Ms Pelosi is third in line to succeed the US president, and one of the country’s most influential politicians – a role Beijing has claimed as evidence that she is acting on behalf of the White House, without recognising the US has separation between branches in government.

Making “these treats bluntly and publicly as well as privately [will]..backfire in Congress,” Mr Templeman wrote.

An editorial this weekend in Global Times, a Communist Party mouthpiece, warned that there were “ways to raise the risk of Pelosi’s ‘performance’ through the visit, greatly increase the cost of her performance, and boost the price she has to pay.”

“Let Pelosi deeply realise that Taiwan island is not a place where she can run wild,” the editorial read. “We are protecting our homeland and our country, and we are on the side of natural justice.”

A man in Beijing reads the Global Times, with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Asia dominating the front page - THOMAS PETER

Ms Pelosi’s office only confirmed her trip to Asia after her plane departed over the weekend – after days of speculation.

“The trip will focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region,” the statement said.

The last House speaker to visit was Newt Gingrich in 1997.

The possibility of Ms Pelosi visiting Taiwan was raised during a phone call between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping last Thursday.

According to China’s state news agency, the Chinese president told his counterpart: “Public opinion shall not be violated, and if you play with fire you get burned. I hope the US side can see this clearly.”

Joe Biden’s national security spokesman, John Kirby, said the White House had spoken to Ms Pelosi ahead of the trip.

“There's no reason for the Chinese rhetoric. There is no reason for any actions to be taken,” he said.

“It is not uncommon for congressional leaders to travel to Taiwan, it is very much in keeping with our policy and consistent with our support to Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act.

“We're not we shouldn't be as a country, we shouldn't be intimidated by that rhetoric or those potential actions.

“This is an important trip for the speaker to be on and we're going to do whatever we can to support it.”