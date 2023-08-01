China vs England LIVE! Women’s World Cup 2023 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

China vs England – LIVE!

England are just one point away from making it into the Women’s World Cup knockout phase as group winners. While the Lionesses are yet to hit their absolute best, Sarina Wiegman’s side remain one of the most dangerous teams in the tournament. Though not exactly free-flowing against Haiti and Denmark, results are the most important thing.

There has been some good news in regards to Keira Walsh. The Barcelona midfielder has not suffered an ACL injury despite the distressing scenes on the pitch during the win over the Danes last week but misses, with the rest of her World Cup campaign in doubt.

Wiegman has shuffled her pack somewhat, with Lauren Hemp returning to the side and both Rachel Daly and Alessia Russo starting in forward areas. Lauren James, who scored a stunner against Denmark, gets another chance to light the tournament up. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

China vs England latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 12pm BST; Hindmarsh Stadium

TV channel and live stream: ITV

China team news: No Zhang

England team news: Hemp returns; Daly and Russo start

Prediction: 0-0 draw

China PR - England

China team news

11:03 , Matt Verri

China XI: Zhu, Li, Shuang Wang, Wei Yao, Shanshan Wang, Yang, Lou, Chen, Lingwei Yao, Wu, Linyan Zhang.

Subs: Xu, Pan, Dou, Linlin Wang, Wu, Xin Zhang, Shen, Tang, Xiao, Gu, Gao.

Lionesses in the building!

11:00 , Matt Verri

Simon Collings at Hindmarsh Stadium

10:53 , Matt Verri

Sarina Wiegman has made three changes to her team.

That is the most she has ever made at a match in the Euros or World Cup during her managerial career.

England team news

10:51 , Matt Verri

Story continues

England XI: Earps, Bronze, Greenwood, Bright, Carter, Stanway, Zelem, James, Hemp, Russo, Daly.

Subs: Charles, Toone, Nobbs, Hampton, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Coombs, Kelly, England, Roebuck, Robinson

Wiegman: We want to keep control

10:42 , Matt Verri

Sarina Wiegman has called on her England side to “keep control of the game” against China.

The Lionesses had bright periods in both of their opening two games, but they were unable to score a crucial second goal on either occassion and left themselves vulnerable to some nervy moments.

“We expect a different game to the ones against Haiti and Denmark,” Wiegman said in her pre-match press conference.

“I think we had moments in both games where we played really well and moments where we lost the ball a little bit to much and allowed the opponent to counter attack.

“We want to keep the patience, keep the ball moving and keep the passing game in a good place and then try to create chances to score goals which is what we always want to do. The main thing is to keep control of the game as much as possible because sometimes that’s really hard.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

Simon Collings in Adelaide

10:34 , Matt Verri

Permutations!

10:26 , Matt Verri

Right then - England need only a point to secure top spot in Group D.

Denmark and China both sit on three points with the same goal difference, but the Danes have the advantage due to their narrow 1-0 win when the sides met. It means they just need to better China’s result to go through.

If both China and Denmark win this afternoon, they will join England on six points. It will then come down to goal difference, head-to-head records... maybe even drawing of lots!

Haiti must beat Denmark and hope England defeat China, which would give them a chance of going through as runners-up.

“The ACL issue is the talk of the game"

10:16 , Matt Verri

“𝑻𝒉𝒐𝒔𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒆𝒆 𝒍𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒔𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒂𝒃𝒔𝒐𝒍𝒖𝒕𝒆 𝒚𝒐𝒖-𝒌𝒏𝒐𝒘-𝒘𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝒎𝒆.”



Rachel Daly summed up why ACL injuries are haunting the women’s game.



Here's @sr_collings on why and what's being done to prevent a growing crisis.#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/cyWX1TYvp3 — Standard Sport (@standardsport) August 1, 2023

Earlier today...

10:09 , Matt Verri

We’ve already had some World Cup drama this morning!

The Netherlands have finished top of Group E after hammering Vietnam, but it was far less comfortable for defending champions USA.

They battled to a goalless draw with Portugal, who hit the post in stoppage time. Had that gone in, the USA would be out!

England enter unchartered territory as Sarina Wiegman forced to improvise in Keira Walsh’s absence

09:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

Sarina Wiegman is entering uncharted territory. The Lionesses face China tomorrow needing a point from their final Group D game to guarantee progress to the knockout stage of the World Cup, but they must find a way to do so without Keira Walsh.

The midfielder injured her knee during Friday’s 1-0 win over Denmark and is out of tomorrow’s game here in Adelaide.

The chances of Walsh playing again at this tournament appear slim and her absence leaves Wiegman with a huge problem to solve.

Read Simon Collings’ full preview here!

(REUTERS)

Georgia Stanway ready for dual England role against China after Keira Walsh injury

09:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

England midfielder Georgia Stanway is ready to do “two jobs” in the absence of Keira Walsh for Tuesday’s crunch clash with China.

Walsh is out of the Lionesses’ final World Cup group game in Adelaide after injuring her knee during Friday’s win over Denmark. England need just a point against China to guarantee top spot in Group D and qualify for the last 16.

England midfielder Georgia Stanway is ready to do “two jobs” in the absence of Keira Walsh for Tuesday’s crunch clash with China.

Walsh is out of the Lionesses’ final World Cup group game in Adelaide after injuring her knee during Friday’s win over Denmark. England need just a point against China to guarantee top spot in Group D and qualify for the last 16.

Read the full story here!

(The FA via Getty Images)

Nigeria set for England showdown as Canada make surprise early exit from Women’s World Cup

09:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

Nigeria advanced to the Women’s World Cup knockout stages for the third time in their history after a 0-0 draw with Republic of Ireland in their final Group B match on Monday.

Having started the game top of the standings they only needed to avoid defeat to reach the last-16, and did so as runners-up after Australia dismantled Canada 4-0.

Nigeria will have to wait until Tuesday to discover who their last-16 opponents will be next week in Brisbane, but they are likely to play European champions England who are favourites to top Group D.

(Getty Images)

Prediction: England to progress after draw

09:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Lionesses are yet to concede a goal at this tournament while not yet clicking into top gear up front. A sensible draw will see them through as group winners.

(REUTERS)

England team news: Coombs and James to start; Walsh injured

09:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

England should bring Laura Coombs into their midfield in Walsh’s absence, with Georgia Stanway to perform the Barcelona star’s role in their 4-2-3-1 set-up.

Lauren James’ winner against Denmark will keep her in the line-up ahead of Lauren Hemp while Rachel Daly is set to be on the bench behind first-choice striker Alessia Russo.

(AFP via Getty Images)

China team news: Rui Zhang suspended

09:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

China are without attacking midfielder Rui Zhang after her red card in the win over Haiti.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch China vs England today

09:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 11.15am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

(ES Composite)

Welcome

07:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of England’s final Women’s World Cup group stage game against China today.

The Lionesses need only a point to progress after a solid if unspectacular start to the tournament thus far.

Kick-off from the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide is at 12pm BST.