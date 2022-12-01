China’s vice-premier signals shift in Covid stance as some lockdowns eased

Helen Davidson in Taipei
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images

One of China’s most senior pandemic response officials has said the country is entering a “new stage and mission” in the latest indication of the government’s changing approach after mass protests against its zero-Covid policy.

Sun Chunlan, China’s vice-premier, made the comments to national health officials on Wednesday, according to state media outlet Xinhua. It came as several regions including Shanghai began to lift lockdowns despite continuing high case numbers.

“With the decreasing pathogenicity of the Omicron variant, the increasing vaccination rate and the accumulating experience of outbreak control and prevention, China’s pandemic containment faces a new stage and mission,” Sun reportedly said.

Related: ‘People want to live’: views from China on the Covid lockdown protests

Sun was hearing from a round table of health experts, who Xinhua said praised China’s efforts before offering suggestions on “improving” current measures. She said China was also taking a more “humane approach” with its outbreak responses. Sun, like the health officials who addressed the country on Tuesday, did not refer to the “dynamic zero-Covid” policy by name, instead emphasising vaccination and other measures.

It has only been in recent days that Chinese officials have begun to emphasise the lower severity of the Omicron strain of Covid-19. State media has also begun to publish reassurances that the public ought not to panic over the variant. The shift in tone comes alongside a new vaccination drive aimed at elderly people, announced on Tuesday. More than 90% of China’s population has received at least two doses of a vaccine, but the rate drops sharply among elderly demographics, especially those over 80.

In a further potential loosening of restrictions, China may soon allow some people who test positive for Covid to quarantine at home, Reuters reported on Thursday. Not all positive cases will be allowed to quarantine at home unconditionally, but pregnant women, elderly people and those with underlying illnesses will qualify to isolate at home, the news agency said, citing unnamed sources. Close contacts of the cases will also be allowed to isolate at home if their home environment meets certain conditions, Reuters said. Authorities will also step up antigen tests for the new coronavirus and reduce the frequency of mass testing and regular nucleic acid tests, the report said.

China reported 36,061 cases on Wednesday, a slight drop on Tuesday’s 37,828. Despite the relatively high numbers, some areas have begun to ease restrictions.

On Thursday, 24 districts in Shanghai designated as “high risk” were released from lockdown measures, state media said. It followed the easing of lockdowns across 11 districts in Guangzhou on Wednesday, despite both cities reporting rising case numbers. The lifting of lockdowns suggested an easing of the stringent measures that protesters had rallied against. However, while it may be a sign that grievances have been heard, authorities are showing no tolerance for protests and are continuing to track down and in some cases detain people who took to the streets.

Zhengzhou, where employees at an Apple-supplier factory staged extraordinary walkouts to escape Covid restrictions in recent weeks, has also eased restrictions. State media also reported Chongqing will begin to lift lockdowns in the city.

Hu Xijin, the former editor of nationalistic state media tabloid the Global Times, and who remains a public commenter, noted the sudden changes. “China is speeding up to cast aside large-scale lockdowns,” Hu tweeted on Thursday.

Analysts have said the changes are a clear sign the government is listening to protesters, even if it is not publicly acknowledging them and instead has sent authorities in pursuit of those who attended protests.

The past week included several days of protests at a scale not seen in China for decades, as mounting frustrations with the zero-Covid policy coalesced into anger and grief after the deaths of 10 people in a building fire in Urumqi, Xinjiang.

China remains the last major country still committed to an elimination strategy in response to Covid. The policy was successful in the early part of the pandemic, keeping the virus largely at bay and the death toll minimal compared with other countries. However, the emergency of more transmissible variants has challenged and at times overwhelmed the system, resulting in frequent and sudden lockdowns, travel restrictions, and associated deprivations including food shortages, secondary deaths, and economic damage.

At some rallies there were shouted demands for democracy and rule of law, and – in Shanghai – for the leader, Xi Jinping, to step down. Observers say it is likely that those who protested against Xi and the government will face harsh punishment as authorities seek to remind citizens of their zero tolerance for dissent.

The protests have also coincided with the death of the former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin. The 96-year-old, who was elevated to the head of the Communist party during the Tiananmen protests and then presided over years of economic expansion, died on Wednesday, state media said. The timing has put observers on alert – there is a tradition in China of people using public mourning events for past leaders to express discontent with the current regime.

Latest Stories

  • John Hadl Dies: Star Quarterback For The San Diego Chargers Was 82

    Quarterback John Hadl, one of the stars of the upstart American Football League who appeared in six Pro Bowls and had one All-Pro nod, died Wednesday. He was 82 and no cause was given. Hadl was the leader of an impressive vertical game in the pass-crazy AFL, throwing deep to receivers like Lance Alworth and […]

  • William and Kate sit courtside at NBA as race row overshadows Earthshot tour

    Lady Susan Hussey has resigned from her role in the royal household.

  • Golden State faces Chicago, seeks 9th straight home win

    Chicago Bulls (9-12, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (11-11, ninth in the Western Conference)San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts Chicago aiming to extend its eight-game home winning streak.The Warriors have gone 9-1 in home games. Golden State is fourth in the Western Conference shooting 37.6% from deep, led by Anthony Lamb shooting 43.6% from 3-point range.The Bulls are 4-7 in road games. Chicago is 5-4 in games decided by 10 or more point

  • Robertson, Morrissey, Sorokin named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Dallas Stars left-wing Jason Robertson, Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Robertson had a league-leading six goals and added two assists over four contests last week to increase his points streak to 15 games (16 goals, 12 assists). The 23-year-old led the league with 18 goals ahead of Monday night's games, and his 35 points were one behind scoring leader Connor McDavid of the Edmont

  • Jones, Maddux, Morris consider Bonds, Clemens for Hall

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet Sunday to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell also are on the panel, which will meet in San Diego ahead of the winter meetings. They will be joined by former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston, for

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play. Tucker, who made four field goals in the game and connected from 70 yards in warmups, came up a few feet shy of the crossbar on his attempt to break by 1 yard his own record for t

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • Skunk invades Browns stadium during victory over Bucs

    CLEVELAND (AP) — It's been another stinky season so far for the Cleveland Browns. On Sunday, it could have gotten a little smellier. A skunk was on the loose in the stands inside FirstEnergy Stadium during Cleveland's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The critter was initially spotted going up and down steps in a section of seats near the tunnel to the Browns locker room. Fans kept their distance from the skunk, which searched the aisles and under seats for food before hiding under a step.

  • Anunoby, VanVleet combine for 52 points in Toronto Raptors' victory over Dallas

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet bounced back from an illness to score 26 points, while O.G. Anunoby added 26 points and nine rebounds and the depleted Toronto Raptors beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-100 on Saturday. Chris Boucher finished with 22 points, including a big basket in the dying seconds for Toronto (10-9). Juancho Hernangomez scored 10 points. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks (9-9) with 24 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. The Raptors have been hard hit by injuries and illness, starting the

  • Commanders unveil Sean Taylor memorial 15 years since death

    LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders unveiled a helmet, No. 21 jersey, pants and cleats stood up in mannequin form as a memorial to Sean Taylor on Sunday, the 15th anniversary of the late safety's death. It was not a statue but rather a glass-enclosed installation on the concourse of FedEx Field, which drew ire on social media for being mismatched and falling short of what many hoped and expected it would be. “Sean Taylor Deserved a Statue,” former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin

  • Tkachuk gets mixed reception in return to Saddledome as a Florida Panther

    CALGARY — Boos and cheers greeted Matthew Tkachuk in his first game in Calgary as a Florida Panther, although there was more of the former whenever the puck was on his stick. A standout player for Calgary in his first six NHL seasons, Tkachuk was unlikely to get a neutral reaction at the Saddledome showing up in enemy colours after telling the Flames in the summer he didn't want to be part of the team in the future. The Flames dumped the visitors 6-2 for a second win over the Panthers in less th

  • Oilers trade could solve Leafs' Alex Kerfoot problem

    Alexander Kerfoot has just one goal in 23 games this season for the Toronto Maple Leafs but the Edmonton Oilers are in the trade market for a forward following the loss of Evander Kane to injury.

  • Siakam has 18 points, 11 rebounds in return to lift Raptors to 100-88 win over Cavs

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam wasted little time in showing what the Toronto Raptors had been missing. Back after a 10-game absence, Siakam scored Toronto's first points of the game Monday, en route to 18 points and 11 rebounds to help the Raptors to a 100-88 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The performance earned high praise from teammate Scottie Barnes. "Great to have Pascal back out there. You see him doing amazing things, score the ball at a higher level, being efficient, rebounding, pushing the

  • Hughes has first NHL hat trick, Devils beat Capitals 5-1

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Anunoby, VanVleet combine for 52 points in Toronto Raptors' victory over Dallas

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby scored eight of the Toronto Raptors' final dozen points on Saturday, all but single-handedly wrestling the win out of the Mavericks' clutches. "He wanted 'em to go in so bad, he started willing those ones in," coach Nick Nurse said of Anunoby's late baskets. Anunoby finished with 26 points and nine rebounds — and played great defence on Luka Doncic — while Fred VanVleet bounced back from an illness to score 26 points, and the depleted Raptors beat Dallas 105-100 on Saturda

  • Is O.G. Anunoby more likely to win DPOY or MIP?

    Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has a case for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player in the early stages of the season, Imman Adan and Katie Heindl analyze which has a better chance to come to fruition. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.