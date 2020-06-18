China Vice Premier Liu He says monetary policy should be more flexible

SHANGHAI, June 18 (Reuters) - China's Vice Premier Liu He said China's prudent monetary policy should be more flexible, and it should strengthen counter-cyclical adjustments in economic management, in prepared remarks delivered on Thursday.

Liu's speech also said that China will keep aggregate policy appropriate and keep liquidity reasonably ample.

Liu's speech was delivered at a forum in Shanghai by Yi Huiman, the head of China's securities regulator.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)