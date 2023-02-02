China Valve Export Industry Report 2022: Export Analysis 2018-2022, Major Destinations, Outlook 2023-2032

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Valve Export 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From January to October 2022, China exported 4.519 billion sets of valves, down 6.49% year-on-year, with an export value of US$14.255 billion, up 10.38% year-on-year.

China is one of the world's major valve producers, occupying an important position in the global valve industry chain, China is also one of the world's major valve exporters.

In 2021, China exported 5.819 billion sets of valves (including pressure reducing valves, oleohydraulic transmission valves, pneumatic transmission valves, check valves, safety valves or relief valves, electromagnetic directional valves, other directional control valves, electronic expansion valves, other flow valves, other valves, and taps, corks and similar appliances), an increase of 16.26% year-on-year, and exports of US$15.988 billion, an increase of 28.19% year-on-year.

From 2018 to October 2022, the average price of China's valve exports in general showed a trend of change first decreasing and then increasing. In 2018-2020, the average price of China's valve exports fell continuously, and the average price of China's valve exports in 2020 was US$2.49 per set. From 2020 to October 2022, the average price of China's valve exports rose continuously, and in 2022 the average price of China's valve exports exceeded US$ 3 per set, reaching US$ 3.15 per set, an increase of 18.04% year-on-year.

The publisher's analysis, by export volume, in 2021, China's top three exported valve types are check valves, other valves and taps, cocks and similar appliances, and the export volume of the three accounted for 93.93% of the total export volume of valves in that year. The publisher's analysis, check valves are the largest valve type exported by China.

In 2021, China exported 2.471 billion sets of check valves, accounting for 42.47% of the total export volume. In 2021, China exported 2.471 billion sets of check valves, accounting for 42.47% of the total exports, with an export value of US$ 562 million, accounting for 3.52% of the total exports.

By export value, then the top three valve types exported by China in 2021 are other valves, taps, cocks and similar appliances and check valves. The publisher's analysis shows that other valves are the largest valve type exported by China. In 2021, China exported US$6.952 billion of other valves, accounting for 43.48% of the total export value and exported 2.057 billion sets, accounting for 35.35% of the total export volume.

From 2021-2022, China's valve exports to more than two hundred countries and regions in the world. With the transformation of China's valve industry from low-end valve manufacturing to mid- to high-end valve manufacturing, The publisher expects that China's valve exports are expected to continue to grow from 2023-2032.

Topics covered:

  • China's Valve Export Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

  • What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Valve Export?

  • Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Valve Export Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

  • Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Valve Export

  • What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Valve Export during 2023-2032?

  • What is the Expected Revenue of China's Valve Export during 2023-2032?

  • What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

  • What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Valve Export Market?

  • Which Segment of China's Valve Export is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

  • What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Valve Export?

Key Topics Covered:

1. 2018-2022 China's Valve Export Analysis
1.1. China's Valve Export Scale
1.1.1. China's Valve Export Volume
1.1.2. China's Valve Export Value
1.1.3. China's Valve Export Price
1.2 China's Main Export Destinations of Valves
1.2.1. By Export Volume
1.2.2. By Export Value

2. 2018-2022 China Pressure Reducing Valve Export Analysis
2.1 Export Volume of Pressure Reducing Valve
2.2. Export Value of Pressure Reducing Valve
2.3 Export Price of Pressure Reducing Valve
2.4 Export Destinations of Pressure Reducing Valve
2.4.1. By Export Volume
2.4.2. By Export Value

3. 2018-2022 China Oleohydraulic Transmissions Valve Export Analysis
3.1. Oleohydraulic Transmissions Valve export volume
3.2. Oleohydraulic Transmissions Valve Export Value
3.3. Oleohydraulic Transmissions Valve Export Price
3.4. Oleohydraulic Transmissions Valve Export Destination
3.4.1. By Export Volume
3.4.2. By Export Value

4. 2018-2022 China Pneumatic Transmission Valve Export Analysis
4.1. Pneumatic Transmission Valve Export Volume
4.2. Pneumatic Transmission Valve Export Value
4.3. Pneumatic Transmission Valve Export Price
4.4 Pneumatic Transmission Valve Export Destinations
4.4.1. By Export Volume
4.4.2. By Export Value

5. 2018-2022 China Check Valve Export Analysis
5.1. Check Valve Export Volume
5.2. Check Valve Export Value
5.3. Check Valve Export Price
5.4 Check Valve Export Destinations
5.4.1. By Export Volume
5.4.2. By Export Value

6. 2018-2022 China Safety or Relief Valve Export Analysis
6.1. Safety or Relief Valve Export Volume
6.2. Safety or Relief Valve Export Value
6.3. Safety or Relief Valve Export Price
6.4 Safety or Relief Valve Export Destinations
6.4.1. By Export Volume
6.4.2. By Export Value

7. 2018-2022 China Electromagnetic Directional Valve Export Analysis
7.1. Electromagnetic Directional Valve Export Volume
7.2. Electromagnetic Directional Valve Export Value
7.3. Electromagnetic Directional Valve Export Price
7.4 Export Destinations of Electromagnetic Directional Valve
7.4.1. By Export Volume
7.4.2. By Export Value

8. 2018-2022 China Other Directional Control Valve Export Analysis
8.1. Other Directional Control Valves Export Volume
8.2. Other Directional Control Valve Export Volume
8.3. Other Directional Control Valve Export Price
8.4 Other Directional Control Valve Export Destinations
8.4.1. By Export Volume
8.4.2. By Export Value

9. 2018-2022 China Electronic Expansion Valve Export Analysis
9.1. Electronic Expansion Valve Export Volume
9.2. Electronic Expansion Valve Export Value
9.3. Electronic Expansion Valve Export Price
9.4. Electronic Expansion Valve Export Destinations
9.4.1. By Export Volume
9.4.2. By Export Value

10. 2018-2022 China Other Flow Valve Export Analysis
10.1. Other Flow Valve Export Volume
10.2. Other Flow Valve Export Value
10.3 Other Flow Valve Export Price
10.4 Other Flow Valve Export Destinations
10.4.1. By Export Volume
10.4.2. By Export Value

11. 2018-2022 China Other Valves Export Analysis
11.1. Other Valves Export Volume
11.2. Other Valves Export Value
11.3. Other Valves Export Price
11.4. Other Valves Export Destinations
11.4.1. By Export Volume
11.4.2. By Export Value

12. 2018-2022 China Export Analysis of Taps, Cocks and Similar Appliances
12.1. Export Volume of Taps, Cocks and Similar Appliances
12.2. Export Value of Taps, Cocks and Similar Appliances
12.3. Export Price of Taps, Cocks and Similar Appliances
12.4 Export Destinations of Taps, Cocks and Similar Appliances
12.4.1. By Export Volume
12.4.2. By Export Value

13. 2018-2022 China Valves Major Export Destinations Analysis
13.1. United States
13.2. Indonesia
13.3. India
13.4. Russian Federation
13.5. Germany
13.6. Other Export Destinations

14. 2023-2032 China's Export Valve Outlook
14.1. Factors Affecting China's Valve Exports
14.1.1. Favorable Factors
14.1.2. Unfavorable Factors
14.2. China's Valve Export Forecast, 2023-2032
14.2.1. Export Volume Forecast
14.2.2. Major Export Destinations Forecast
14.2.3. Major Export Types of Valves Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r6enll-report?w=12

