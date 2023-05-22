China urges parents to check children’s phones for encrypted messaging apps

messaging apps

Police in China have “reminded” parents to check their children’s mobile phones for encrypted messaging apps like Telegram that have been key in organising protests in recent years.

Chinese authorities say such apps sit in a “‘grey area’ of legal supervision” because the programs have “the ability to erase content immediately after reading, which facilitates the destruction of criminal evidence”, according to a police statement cited by state media.

Local authorities have instructed parents to take their children to the nearest police station if they discover any of the messaging apps, “to find out whether their children had engaged in a crime”, said state media. “School and family education should play an important role in deterring juvenile crimes.”

Telegram and other similar messaging apps were instrumental in helping people to organise demonstrations last autumn, and to save pictures and videos that were being quickly deleted online by censors, in a high-tech game of cat-and-mouse with Chinese government surveillance and censorship.

The rallies last autumn – dubbed the “white paper” protests after demonstrators held up blank sheets of paper to express their frustration with China’s strict zero-Covid policies and censorship – were the biggest such demonstrations since the ones held in Tiananmen Square in 1989, which ended with the military firing on protesters.

The ‘Great Firewall’

Telegram was also used by protesters in Hong Kong in 2019 when months of mass demonstrations roiled the city. The following year, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law that effectively shut down avenues for political dissent and freedom of speech, criminalising anything deemed as secession, subversion, foreign collusion, and terrorism.

Many foreign social media platforms and messaging apps, such as Facebook, Google, and WhatsApp, are blocked in China by government censors.

Those with VPNs can bypass the block, known as the “Great Firewall”, though Chinese authorities closely monitor what’s said on such platforms.

People posting comments online deemed problematic by the authorities – even if they are on foreign websites – have been harassed by the Chinese state.

Domestic equivalents, such as WeChat, are available and widely used, and these are also very closely monitored by Chinese authorities.

State media said the interest in tracking the use of encrypted messaging apps, however, was linked to telecom scams.

The Chinese authorities routinely intimidate family members to pressure those deemed political troublemakers to stop their activities.