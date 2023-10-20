China trying to ‘disrupt’ UK’s new nuclear-powered attack submarines, warns MI5 chief

A mock-up of what the new SSN-Aukus submarine will look like. Ken McCallum, the director-general of MI5, warns that China wants to 'disrupt' the project - BAE/PA

China is seeking to “disrupt” the UK’s joint project to build a new fleet of nuclear-powered attack submarines, the head of MI5 has warned.

Ken McCallum, MI5’s director-general, said the Beijing regime had made it a “high priority” to try to scupper the Aukus (Australia, the UK and the United States) submarine project.

His warning comes at a time when the head of the Royal Navy has expressed concern that US bureaucracy has hindered the sharing of technology by America with its partners in the deal.

The Aukus alliance also includes plans to develop future weapons and espionage technology.

The project will likely investigate new technologies such as quantum computing, amid accusations by the MI5 chief that China is desperately trying to steal intellectual property in areas that include quantum computing, as well as synthetic biology.

The UK, the US and Australia announced in September 2021 a historic deal to help Australia acquire a conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarine.

The same class of submarine will also be deployed by the Royal Navy and replace the existing Astute-Class.

The multi-billion pound partnership, named Aukus, was conceived to counter China’s growing influence and muscle-flexing in the Pacific region.

But in the ensuing two years since the deal was announced, China’s spy agencies have tried to infiltrate the project and steal its secrets.

Briefing a select number of British journalists at an unprecedented security summit in California, Mr McCallum said he could not disclose “specific” details of China’s attempts to hack into the project.

But he added: “If you saw the wider public Chinese reaction when the Aukus alliance was announced, you can infer from that they were not pleased and given everything else, you know about the way in which Chinese espionage and interference is taking place, it would be safe to assume that it would be a high priority for them to understand what’s happening inside Aukus and seek to disrupt it if they were able to.”

The security summit, hosted by the FBI at Stanford University in California, was the first held in public by the so-called Five Eyes alliance.

The alliance – made up of intelligence agencies from the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand – was formed after the Second World War, ostensibly to combat the threat posed to the West by the Soviet Union.

But since the end of the Cold War, Five Eyes has focused on the war on terror, the rise of Vladimir Putin’s Russia and, increasingly, China’s authoritarian regime.

At the summit, Mr McCallum warned that tens of thousands of British companies were vulnerable to attempts by China’s security services to steal technological secrets and other data.

The Aukus project is particularly sensitive and will be heavily protected from attempts to infiltrate it.

In March, the Ministry of Defence announced that the new submarines would be built in both the UK and in Australia. The new SSN-Aukus will enter service in the UK in the late 2030s and the Australian navy in the 2040s.

The deal was hugely controversial and caused a huge diplomatic rift with France. The French had a deal with Australia to build its new generation of nuclear submarines, but the contract was ditched in favour of the Aukus deal.

Intelligence chiefs from Five Eyes have been meeting in California. From left to right: Mike Burgess, director-general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation; David Vigneault, director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service; Christopher Wray, director of the FBI; Andrew Hampton, director-general of security and chief executive of the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service; and Mr McCallum

Tensions among the three partners have also surfaced in recent days.

Both the UK and Australia have questioned bureaucratic hurdles put in place by Washington, which appear to have hindered the sharing of technology by the US.

Admr Sir Ben Key, the First Sea Lord, raised concerns at a conference hosted by a Washington-based think tank over regulations that govern the transfer of US technology to international partners.

Sir Ben said: “We have to be very careful as to what it is that you want your rules environment to achieve.

“If your rules environment is to prevent your adversaries from getting it and seeing what it is, that’s probably realistic.

“If your rules environment is to allow you a competitive edge in a different way, then I would question whether that’s really enabling what matters to us all, which is to try and ensure a security framework.”