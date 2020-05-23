China Tianrui Group Cement Company Limited's (HKG:1252) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

China Tianrui Group Cement's's (HKG:1252) stock is up by a considerable 16% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to China Tianrui Group Cement's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for China Tianrui Group Cement is:

15% = CN¥1.9b ÷ CN¥13b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every HK$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of HK$0.15.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learnt that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

China Tianrui Group Cement's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, China Tianrui Group Cement seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to China Tianrui Group Cement's exceptional 35% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing China Tianrui Group Cement's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 38% in the same period.

SEHK:1252 Past Earnings Growth May 23rd 2020

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is China Tianrui Group Cement fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is China Tianrui Group Cement Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

China Tianrui Group Cement has a three-year median payout ratio of 29% (where it is retaining 71% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. So it seems that China Tianrui Group Cement is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.





Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with China Tianrui Group Cement's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. You can see the 1 risk we have identified for China Tianrui Group Cement by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

