BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - The Chinese government has set its 2022 growth target for China's economy at around 5.5%, according to a government work report released at the open of the country's annual meeting of parliament on Saturday.

China's economy grew 8.1% last year, beating the government's 2021 target of over 6%. (Reporting by Carlos Garcia and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sandra Maler)