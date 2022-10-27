China targeting US voters with anti-democracy narratives in election, analysts warn

Josh Meyer, USA TODAY
·8 min read

Washington – The FBI and Department of Homeland Security say the upcoming elections are safe from foreign governments trying to hack the actual process of voting.

But one hostile nation – a newly aggressive China – is ramping up its disinformation and propaganda campaigns to sway voters, sow discord among Americans and undermine confidence in democratic institutions, U.S. officials and cybersecurity analysts say.

“We've seen evidence that the Chinese government is sponsoring information operations discrediting democracy and due process in elections in the U.S.,” said Sandra Joyce, the head of global intelligence for Mandiant, a top cybersecurity firm that advises the government and social media giants. The main vehicle for that effort, she said, was a group of China-linked operatives whom U.S. cybersecurity analysts have given the name "Dragonbridge."

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

In an interview with USA TODAY, Joyce said the pro-China effort has included putting out content that aims to discourage people from voting and claiming the ballots they cast won’t matter because America’s democratic system of government doesn’t work.

Two U.S. intelligence officials confirmed the broad outlines of the China disinformation campaign targeting the upcoming midterm elections in November. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing U.S. counter-intelligence efforts.

On Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas vowed to be vigilant against threats to the Nov. 8 elections, including preventing any disinformation campaigns linked to Russia, Iran or China that could undermine the perception of the integrity of the elections. The Justice Department renewed its promise “to ensure that our elections are secure and free from foreign malign influence and interference,” including covert information operations by foreign governments that seek “to promulgate disinformation through social media.”

A voter drops a ballot into the &quot;vote by mail&quot; slot at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center polling station Wednesday in Miami, Florida. Early voting opened this week across Florida for the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
A voter drops a ballot into the "vote by mail" slot at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center polling station Wednesday in Miami, Florida. Early voting opened this week across Florida for the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Cybersecurity analysts – and U.S. intelligence and law enforcement officials – described the election meddling effort as part of a much broader campaign by China to gain global geopolitical dominance at the expense of the United States and its democratic allies.

China is conducting such “information operations” on various issues – and in more than 10 languages across 30 social media platforms in dozens of countries, Joyce said.

The campaign against the U.S. election isn’t new. The same pro-China online operatives in Dragonbridge also targeted the U.S. 2020 presidential election, Joyce said, including posing as Americans in Texas and elsewhere to try to sway their fellow citizens.

“What’s changed is that they have dramatically scaled their operation and their effort to promote these kinds of narratives” undermining U.S. democracy, Joyce said.

Election workers facing threats after 2020: Election workers fear trouble, boost security as vengeful threats persist after Trump loss

So far, it appears the election disinformation campaign has had limited success in conning Americans into believing the fake online posts, according to a Mandiant report on Dragonbridge released Wednesday.

But the broader Beijing effort remains of great concern, Joyce and U.S. intelligence officials said.

Besides attacking American democracy, Dragonbridge is spreading other false anti-U.S. narratives, including that Washington was behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline explosions in September. President Joe Biden has called the incident "a deliberate act of sabotage," after Russia claimed that the West was responsible for the explosions.

Dragonbridge also has been pushing the false narrative that the U.S. is actually behind another high-profile China-linked threat group known as APT 41, Mandiant said.

“And the piece that is so daunting is that we know it's a problem but we can't measure its impact, and we can't really solve for how to stop it,” Joyce said of the overall effort by Beijing.

Chinese nationals charges: DOJ outlines charges against 13 Chinese nationals accused in US influence campaigns

'High confidence' disinformation is coming from China

Dragonbridge video with Biden photos trying to sway U.S. voters
Dragonbridge video with Biden photos trying to sway U.S. voters

Mandiant has been unable to trace the current election influence campaign directly to the Chinese government, Joyce said, noting that such attribution is virtually impossible given the sophisticated nature of such attacks.

But Mandiant assesses “with high confidence” that Dragonbridge is working on behalf of China in its “aggressive attempts to discredit the U.S. democratic process, including attempts to discourage Americans from voting in the 2022 U.S. midterm elections.”

The campaign underscores the “continued interest in experimentation and creativity” by Dragonbridge operatives in trying to find new ways to influence American voters, Mandiant said.

That includes altering or fabricating online news articles and expanding its use of “personas posing as Americans” to promote politically themed anti-U.S. content. Dragonbridge is also using these fake accounts and social media content to “criticize American society via narratives regarding racial strife and social injustice,” Mandiant said.

In September 2022, Dragonbridge accounts posted an English-language video showing rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as a narrator asserts that “the solution to America’s ills is not to vote for someone,” but rather “to root out this ineffective and incapacitated system.”

FBI officials: No credible threats to US election systems ahead of midterms

Another screen shot from the video, cited by Mandiant, shows photos of Biden with the words, “Can voting make America a better place?” and a voice-over asking, “But does voting really matter that much?”

The video also seeks to cast doubt on whether elected U.S. lawmakers – and the legislative process in general – are having a tangible impact on Americans’ lives. And it cited statistics comparing the number of proposed bills in Congress to those that have become laws, Mandiant said, “further questioning the usefulness of enacted laws, and criticizing components of specific laws to support their arguments.”

Dragonbridge also has posted content claiming that political infighting, partisanship, polarization, and division had become fundamental aspects of American democracy. And its fake online accounts have cited frequent mentions of “civil war” and incidents of politically motivated violence – including confrontations between individuals supporting opposing parties and acts against the FBI – as evidence of the deterioration of the political process and its impending demise, Mandiant said.

And while Mandiant said the campaign appears to have had limited impact, Dragonbridge “continues to spend significant resources to pursue and sustain multiple operations simultaneously.”

Lynn Mattice, a prominent risk management consultant who has advised numerous U.S. Democratic and Republican administrations on China, said it’s no surprise that the Beijing government “is actively engaged in disinformation and influencing our elections.”

“The Chinese Communist Party officials view Americans as easy marks, ones that are easily influenced by what they hear on social media. At the same time they are actively collecting vital information on Americans who engage on social media and online video platforms," said Mattice, who conducts security reviews for major U.S. corporations and smaller companies.

Not a new problem

Although Mandiant’s new assessment offers new specifics about malicious disinformation campaigns linked to China, other cyber security analysts have expressed similar concerns and reported similar activity in the past.

U.S. intelligence and law enforcement officials also have issued more generalized warnings about influence operations by Beijing and other U.S. adversaries including Russia and Iran in the run-up to the midterm elections.

On Monday, Justice Department officials unsealed charges against 13 Chinese operatives involved in three separate influence campaigns against the U.S., including two intelligence officers accused in a brazen attempt to obstruct a federal criminal investigation into the Chinese-based telecommunications company Huawei.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray announced the charges at a news conference at DOJ headquarters, saying China was trying to effectively “lie, cheat and steal” their way into gaining unfair advantage over the United States in the global arena.

Garland and Wray declined to comment Monday about Chinese efforts to disrupt upcoming U.S. elections. But the FBI director alluded to the threat this past January in a sharply worded speech about how no country poses a greater danger to the United States than China.

Hackers: Hackers took down U.S. airport websites, Department of Homeland Security confirms

The Chinese Communist Party threatens the United States' "economic security and our freedoms – our freedom of speech, of conscience, our freedom to elect and be served by our representatives without foreign meddling, our freedom to prosper when we toil and invent," Wray told an audience at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum in Simi Valley, California.

The two U.S. intelligence officials told USA TODAY that various task forces and initiatives have been established across federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies to identify and counter anti-U.S. messaging from China and other adversaries. That includes a Department of Homeland Security “Mis-, Dis-, and Malinformation” or MDM team that is charged with building national resilience to those types of threats and foreign influence activities.

Phil Venables, chief information security officer for Google Cloud, told USA TODAY that the social media giant shares Mandiant’s concerns. Google recently purchased Mandiant, in part, to better combat malign foreign influence and disinformation across its platforms and the businesses it serves, Venables said.

“There’s not really anything that we can talk about” specifically about the potential threat posed by China or other adversaries in the run-up to the election, said Venables, who serves on the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. “But we obviously spend a lot of time managing disinformation (and) misinformation on the social platform part of Google businesses.”

Voting in Georgia: Will Georgia's 'election integrity' law hurt midterm turnout? Data from primary offer clues.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: China trying to sway US voters, undermine democracy in election

Latest Stories

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Nick Robertson looks like he belongs in the NHL

    Nick Robertson's breakout two-goal performance against Dallas has Maple Leafs fans raving but the 21-year-old is also showing defensive grit and has struck up a good relationship with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

    The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.&nbsp;

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it