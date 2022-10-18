China-Taiwan: Beijing speeding up plans for unification, Blinken says

Yvette Tan - BBC News
·2 min read
Secretary of State Antony Blinken answers questions by the media at Stanford University in Stanford, California
Mr Blinken was speaking at Stanford University in California on Tuesday

China is pursuing unification with Taiwan "on a much faster timeline" than previously expected, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

Beijing had decided the status quo was no longer acceptable, he said.

In Sunday's speech opening the Communist party Congress in Beijing, President Xi Jinping refused to rule out using force to unify with Taiwan.

China sees the self-ruled island as a part of its territory, but Taiwan sees itself as distinct from the mainland.

Last month US President Joe Biden said US forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack - despite the official US policy of ambiguity on the issue.

Speaking at an event at Stanford University on Tuesday with previous Secretary Condoleezza Rice, Mr Blinken said that if Beijing could not achieve unification by peaceful means it would use coercion and possibly force.

"That is what is profoundly disrupting the status quo and creating tremendous tensions," he said.

Mr Blinken added that the US would honour its commitments to to Taiwan and support the island's ability to defend itself.

Washington has always walked a diplomatic tightrope over the issue of Taiwan and China.

Its official policy does not commit to military action on Taiwan - but US President Biden has seemingly gone against this stance by repeatedly emphasizing that Washington would defend Taiwan.

Secretary Blinken's comments come as China is holding a twice-in-a-decade party congress, in which President Xi is widely expected to be elected to a historic third theme in office.

In his opening remarks on Sunday, Mr Xi insisted that "complete reunification of our country must and will be realised".

"We will continue to strive for peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and the utmost effort, but we will never promise to renounce the use of force," he said.

Tensions between US and China have been high in recent months, especially after a visit to Taipei by US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi.

China conducted large-scale military exercises in response to Ms Pelosi's visit, something Taiwan condemned as "highly provocative".

China and Taiwan: The basics

  • Why do China and Taiwan have poor relations? China sees the self-ruled island as a part of its territory and insists it should be unified with the mainland, by force if necessary. But Taiwan sees itself as distinct from the mainland

  • How is Taiwan governed? The island has its own constitution, democratically elected leaders, and about 300,000 active troops in its armed forces

  • Who recognises Taiwan? Only a few countries recognise Taiwan. Most recognise the Chinese government in Beijing instead. The US has no official ties with Taiwan but does have a law which requires it to provide the island with the means to defend itself

Latest Stories

  • Defiant Xi Tells World China Is Ready to Stand Its Ground

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping had a clear message to those who want to thwart China’s rise: You will fail. Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGoldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another OverhaulIn a speech running almost two hours on Sunday, Xi let the wor

  • Britain should deal with assault of Hong Kong protester under local laws -HK leader

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday the case of a Hong Kong protester allegedly assaulted inside the grounds of the Chinese consulate in the British city of Manchester should be dealt with in accordance with local laws. British police are investigating after a man was dragged into the consulate's grounds and beaten by several men during a demonstration against Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday. The man, whose first name is Bob, is in his 30s and emigrated to the UK from Hong Kong recently, according to a friend close to him.

  • Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin spent years racing against Russia’s demographic clock, only to order an invasion of Ukraine that’s consigning his country’s population to a historic decline. Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGoldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks

  • Singapore PM Warns US Chip Curbs Can Have ‘Wide Ramifications’

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong warned the US decision to curb supply of microchips to Chinese companies could have widespread consequences and greater decoupling between the top two economies may create a “less stable world.”Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv W

  • Iran protests: Government uses internet ‘kill-switch’ as tech savvy youth continue to evade digital censorship

    Short clips like this one showing protests in Iran have been widely shared online since the death of a young woman a month ago sparked country-wide civil unrest. Mahsa Amini's name in English and in Persian has become the most used hashtag in the world over the last six months, according to exclusive data shared with Sky News. Internet monitor Netblocks has told Sky News Iran has been able to cut off regions and platforms more quickly and with greater precision.

  • Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital

    Australia has reversed a previous government's recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday, prompting consternation from Israel. The center-left Labor Party government Cabinet agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital and reaffirmed that Jerusalem's status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said. Australia remained committed to a two-party solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and “we will not support an approach that undermines this prospect,” Wong said.

  • Britney Spears joins husband Sam Asghari in supporting Iran protests

    The singer posted her support for the people of Iran on her socials yesterday

  • A Russian mayor is giving a bag of fresh vegetables to the families of men conscripted to fight in Ukraine

    Evgeny Grigoriev said the families of mobilized men can get a "one-off food package" including "cabbage, potato, carrot, beetroot, and onion."

  • Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says

    Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's Army.

  • Report: Taliban killed captives in restive Afghan province

    The Taliban captured, bound and shot to death 27 men in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley last month during an offensive against resistance fighters in the area, according to a report published Tuesday, refuting the group’s earlier claims that the men were killed in battle. The investigation by Afghan Witness, an open-source project run by the U.K.-based non-profit Center for Information Resilience, is a rare verification of allegations that the Taliban have used brutal methods against opposition forces and their supporters, its researchers said. Since taking power in August 2021, the Taliban have imposed a tighter and harsher rule, even as they press for international recognition of their government.

  • Germany launches new program to help at-risk Afghans

    BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Monday that it is launching a new program to help to bring about 1,000 people who are at risk of persecution in Afghanistan to Germany each month. The program is part of an agreement between the three governing parties. It provides a formal structure for the way German authorities were already handling applications from Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover last year. Officials said the program is aimed at Afghan citizens who are at risk because of their

  • The U.S. Said It’d Give Billions to Chipmakers Like Intel. Now Come the Layoffs

    Reported job cuts come at an awkward time for Intel, given that the company lobbied heavily for the subsidies in the CHIPS Act.

  • Is the Communist party's old guard tiring of Xi's iron grip on China?

    By rooting out his opponents through merciless "anti-corruption" campaigns and supressing all forms of criticism, Chinese leader Xi Jinping now seems to be untouchable. Thousands of delegates are set to rubber-stamp his bid to rule for a historic third term as they meet for the five-yearly Congress. But between the lines, instances of dissent are visible. Chinese President Xi Jinping doubled down on his policies at the opening of the Communist Party Congress on Sunday, pledging continuity on cor

  • Ukrainian soldiers re-fit captured Russian tanks

    STORY: Servicemen checked the condition of the captured tanks, cleaned them, marked them with Ukrainian signs, and camouflaged them with tree branches.The Ukrainian army retook Kupiansk in mid-September in a lightning counter-offensive, and continues to push further east into the Luhansk region.

  • Japan, Australia to seek security agreement when premiers meet this week -Nikkei

    Japan and Australia seek to reach a new security agreement with particular regard to China's maritime expansion when the two countries' prime ministers meet in Perth on Saturday, Japan's Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday. The two U.S. allies have been fortifying security ties as a counterbalance to China's growing military strength. In May, Japan's Fumio Kishida and Australia's Anthony Albanese agreed to work toward a new bilateral declaration on security cooperation.

  • Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Rants Have a Growing Fandom on TikTok

    Popular videos include mashups of the rapper with a 1933 speech from Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels

  • Russia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze Drones

    (Bloomberg) -- Four drone strikes hit central Kyiv on Monday morning as Russia used Iranian kamikaze drones to attack critical infrastructure, the second attack on the city in a week.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGoldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another

  • Actor in cult favorite 'American Movie' dies at age 53

    Musician Mike Schank, best known for his good guy role in the award-winning documentary film “American Movie," has died, according to a close friend. Jackie Bogenberger said Schank had been battling cancer in recent months and died Thursday. “American Movie” won best documentary at the Sundance Film Festival and became a cult favorite over the years.

  • Ralph Macchio Shares Son's Hilarious Reaction When Finding Dad In Old Teen Magazines as a Kid

    The Karate Kid star is dad to son Daniel, 26, and daughter Julia, 30

  • Brie Larson Begs for L.A. to Get Fall Weather as She Shares New Backyard Bikini Selfie

    For many of us, the air is finally starting to feel a little crisper, and now we're pulling out our cardigans and drinking spiced lattes as the leaves start to fall around us...that is, unless you're Brie Larson, 33, and her fellow Los Angeles residents. The Academy Award-winning actress posted a selfie to her Twitter account yesterday afternoon, October 15, where she was seen lying in her backyard under a baking sun. It was clearly a warm day, because the Captain Marvel star appeared to be wear