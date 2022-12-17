China Spring kicks game-winning field goal to stun Boerne in football state championship

Thomas Barr will be China Spring legend forever.

His 20-yard field goal as time expired sent the Cougars to a 24-21 win over Boerne in the Class 4A Division 1 state championship on Friday night at AT&T Stadium.

The Cougars (15-1) trailed 21-0.

It’s their second straight state title and third overall.

They defeated Gilmer for the 4A D2 title last season.

“It’s an amazing feeling, but I have to give credit to every single one of my coaches. Like we say, they don’t work for me, they work with me,” China Spring coach Tyler Beatty said. “These guys put in the work, they care and they respond to adversity. Their character is top notch.”

Boerne (15-1), in its first state championship, was marching down field with the game tied at 21. The Greyhounds got a big chunk of yards on a pass and catch deep in China Spring territory, but a flag pushed the ball back.

Boerne would have to punt on fourth-and-20 and after a short kick, China Spring took over at its own 38.

The Cougars then went 59 yards on 10 plays to set up Barr with two seconds left on the clock.

“We moved the football down and got in a position to kick the field goal and Thomas is Mr. Automatic,” Beatty said.

Boerne got out to a three-touchdown lead and got some luck on the first touchdown of the game.

QB Jaxon Baize flung an attempt that was nearly picked off and tipped.

The ball would go past two or three players before it landed in brother Braden’s hands. He raced 79 yards to a touchdown and 7-0 lead with 6:14 left in the first quarter.

The brothers connected again three minutes later from 16 yards out.

Brade Baize battled two defenders in the corner of the end zone, bobbled it and secured it to give the Greyhounds a 14-0 lead. Brade Baize had 122 yards receiving in the first quarter, but would only finish with 139.

Then an 11-play, 76-yard drive lasting over four minutes gave Boerne a 21-0 lead.

TJ Dement capped the drive with a 3-yard TD run with 9:37 left in the second quarter. Dement finished with 92 yards on 22 attempts for the Greyhounds.

Story continues

But that’s when the wheels came off for Boerne, which was looking to be the first San Antonio area team with a perfect record in 27 years.

China Spring marched down 65 yards on 13 plays during the ensuing drive.

QB Cash McCollum hit Tristan Exline from 11 yards to cut the lead to 21-7 with 4:37 left in the second quarter.

Then the Cougars scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter to tie the game. McCollum connected with Kyle Barton on a 17-yard touchdown to make it 21-14 midway through the period.

Exline added a 66-yard TD run to even the game at 21 at the 2:55 mark.

Boerne responded by getting to the China Spring 25, but Baize’s pass was picked off by Cage McCloud in the end zone for a touchback.

China Spring rushed for 198 yards to Boerne’s 190. The two teams were nearly identical with 61 plays and 364 yards for the Greyhounds and 55 for 342 from the Cougars.

Barton had 85 yards on 18 carries and McCollum added 42 yards. McCollum also threw for 144 yards on 14 of 22 passing. Exline led the defense with 12 tackles and nine solo tackles.

Jaxon Baize threw 11 of 21 for 174 yards.

Houston Hendrix led the Greyhounds with seven tackles. Brendan Levada had an interception.

“They did a good job in the second half going back to their base, filling up gaps and making running lanes tough for us,” Boerne coach Che Hendrix said. “Give them credit. They did a good job in the second half.”