China Slams NBC Over “Incomplete Map” Of Country Featured In Olympics Broadcast
China slammed Olympics broadcaster NBCUniversal on Saturday for a segment featuring a map of the country, which they called “incomplete.”
The map in question depicted neither the island of Taiwan nor the South China Sea. It was presented on television on Friday, as Chinese athletes arrived for the Tokyo Olympic’s opening ceremony.
The Chinese consulate in New York made its statement on the matter on the social media platform Weibo, saying that the map presented “hurt the dignity and emotions of the Chinese people.”
The consulate didn’t offer specifics, in terms of why they took umbrage with the map displayed by Comcast-owned NBC. But they added in their Weibo statement that they “urge NBC to recognise the serious nature of this problem and take measures to correct the error.”
The map of China depicted during the Olympics’ opening ceremony was also criticized by China’s state-controlled newspaper, The Global Times.
NBC declined comment on the dust-up with the People’s Republic, when contacted by Deadline.
The 2020 Summer Olympics will continue to unfold in Tokyo through Sunday, August 8.
