China Short Video & Live Streaming Market Report 2022: Surging Integration with Artificial Intelligence Boosts Sector Growth
Chinese Short Video Market
China short video market is expected to record a value of US$179.24 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 33.46% for the period spanning 2022-2026. Further, China live streaming market is anticipated to reach US$103.39 billion in 2026, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 35.29% during the period spanning from 2022 to 2026.
Factors such as increasing population, growing adoption of smartphones, surging integration with artificial intelligence, mounting penetration of internet users and expanding urbanization would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by stringent government regulations regarding video content, fake traffic on live streaming sites and low network connectivity.
A few notable trends may include upsurge in demand for video content, accelerating penetration of 4G and 5G networks, escalating popularity of online videos and rising preference for live streaming over social posts.
Short videos and live streaming are gaining popularity on social platforms. Short videos offer social entertainment to users with fragmented time, while live streaming addresses real-time socializing needs. China has the world's largest user base of short videos and live streaming.
Based on the type of live streaming, China live streaming market can be classified into two key categories, named as, game live streaming and non-game live streaming which includes entertainment, e-commerce and education among others.
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
Increasing Population
Growing Adoption of Smartphones
Surging Integration with Artificial Intelligence
Mounting Penetration of Internet Users
Rising Popularity of Video Games & eSports
Rising Urbanization
Key Trends and Developments
Upsurge in Demand for Video Content
Accelerating Penetration of 4G and 5G Networks
Escalating Popularity of Online Videos
Rising Preference for Live Streaming over Social Posts
Challenges
Stringent Government Regulations regarding Video Content
Fake Traffic on Live Streaming Sites
Low Network Connectivity
