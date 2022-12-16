China Short Video & Live Streaming Market Report 2022: Surging Integration with Artificial Intelligence Boosts Sector Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Chinese Short Video Market

Chinese Short Video Market
Chinese Short Video Market

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Short Video & Live Streaming Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China short video market is expected to record a value of US$179.24 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 33.46% for the period spanning 2022-2026. Further, China live streaming market is anticipated to reach US$103.39 billion in 2026, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 35.29% during the period spanning from 2022 to 2026.

Factors such as increasing population, growing adoption of smartphones, surging integration with artificial intelligence, mounting penetration of internet users and expanding urbanization would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by stringent government regulations regarding video content, fake traffic on live streaming sites and low network connectivity.

A few notable trends may include upsurge in demand for video content, accelerating penetration of 4G and 5G networks, escalating popularity of online videos and rising preference for live streaming over social posts.

Short videos and live streaming are gaining popularity on social platforms. Short videos offer social entertainment to users with fragmented time, while live streaming addresses real-time socializing needs. China has the world's largest user base of short videos and live streaming.

Based on the type of live streaming, China live streaming market can be classified into two key categories, named as, game live streaming and non-game live streaming which includes entertainment, e-commerce and education among others.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

  • Increasing Population

  • Growing Adoption of Smartphones

  • Surging Integration with Artificial Intelligence

  • Mounting Penetration of Internet Users

  • Rising Popularity of Video Games & eSports

  • Rising Urbanization

Key Trends and Developments

  • Upsurge in Demand for Video Content

  • Accelerating Penetration of 4G and 5G Networks

  • Escalating Popularity of Online Videos

  • Rising Preference for Live Streaming over Social Posts

Challenges

  • Stringent Government Regulations regarding Video Content

  • Fake Traffic on Live Streaming Sites

  • Low Network Connectivity

Scope of the report

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of China short video & live streaming market, segmented on the basis of DAUs and type.

  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

Key Target Audience

  • Network Providers

  • Video Streaming Service Providers and Distributors

  • Web Browsing & Advertisement Agencies

  • Potential Audience (Consumers & Business Entities)

  • Industry Investors

  • Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

65

Forecast Period

2022 - 2026

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$56.5 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026

$179.24 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

33.4%

Regions Covered

China

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview
1.1 Introduction
1.2 China Short Video Business Model
1.3 Content Categories of Live Streaming
1.4 Working of Live Streaming
1.5 Value Chain of China Live Streaming Sector
1.6 Live Streaming E-commerce
1.7 Difference of Live Streaming from Other Shopping Channels
1.8 Emerging Monetization Opportunities

2. Impact of COVID-19

3. China Market Analysis
3.1 China Short Video Market by Value
3.2 China Short Video Market Forecast by Value
3.3 China Short Video Market by Average DAUs
3.4 China Short Video Market Forecast by Average DAUs
3.5 China Live Streaming Market by Value
3.6 China Live Streaming Market Forecast by Value
3.7 China Live Streaming Market by Average DAUs
3.8 China Live Streaming Market Forecast by Average DAUs
3.9 China Live Streaming Market by Type
3.9.1 China Game Live Streaming Market by Value
3.9.2 China Game Live Streaming Market Forecast by Value
3.9.3 China Non-Game Live Streaming Market by Value
3.9.4 China Non-Game Live Streaming Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 China Market
6.1.1 China Talent Show Live Streaming Market Share by Key Players

7. Company Profiles


Companies Mentioned

  • Tencent Holdings Ltd(Tencent Video)

  • Beijing Kuaishou Technology CoLtd(Kuaishou)

  • Momo Inc(Momo)

  • JOYY Inc(Bigo Live)

  • Bilibili Inc(Bilibili)

  • ByteDance Ltd(Douyin)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gwfvsi

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Boucher: 'My biggest pet peeve is players not wearing deodorant'

    On the latest episode of 'Hustle Play', Chris Boucher reveals his biggest pet peeves, on and off the court, including the challenge of guarding an opponent who's not wearing deodorant.

  • Rantanen scores late in 3rd, OT, Avalanche beat Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Rantanen’s second goal of the game came with nine seconds left in regulation, forcing the extra period. He sealed the comeback win 29 seconds into overtime. Pavel Francouz made 30 saves and the Avalanche snapped a five-game winless streak. Vladimir Tarasenko and Brandon Saad

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • NHL best and worst: Ovechkin has Gretzky in his sights

    Another week of outstanding NHL action has wrapped up, with plenty of big saves, slippery goals, and a few moments that might not have gone as planned.

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • Huntley at practice for Ravens, but Jackson isn't

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Tyler Huntley was at practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. Lamar Jackson remained absent as he recovers from his knee injury two weekends ago, but Huntley was on the field during the portion open to reporters. He threw a bit without a helmet on, then participated in a drill while wearing one. Huntley has been in concussion protocol after leaving last weekend's win at Pittsburgh in the third quarter. If he and Jackson aren't available for Saturday's game at Clev

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • 50 years later, sprinter Matthews welcomed back to Olympics

    More than 50 years after banning him for his low-key racial injustice protest at the Munich Olympics, the International Olympic Committee says it will allow American gold-medal sprinter Vince Matthews back at the games. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee was copied in on a letter from the IOC, which said it would allow the 75-year-old Matthews to attend future Olympics. “This is good news, and a long time coming,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said Monday. The Americans Matthews and Wayne Col

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Suns scratch Booker in New Orleans with hamstring tightness

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Phoenix Suns scratched guard and leading scorer Devin Booker from Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans because of tightness in his left hamstring. Booker played 36 minutes during Friday night's 128-117 loss in New Orleans, scoring 14 points, or about half of his per-game average of 27.4 points this season. Normally an elite perimeter shooter, Booker was 2 of 8 from 3-point range in the loss. "I didn't see the normal ‘Book’ look,” Suns coach Monty Williams said be

  • Lehkonen scores short-handed goal, Avs hold off Flyers 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen had a short-handed goal and an assist, Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots and the banged-up Colorado Avalanche held off the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Tuesday night. Devon Toews and J.T. Compher also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who won consecutive games for the first time in nearly a month. Lehkonen scored a go-ahead goal for Colorado late in the second period when he took a pass from defenseman Erik Johnson, avoided a diving Flyers defenseman and

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • B.C. soccer fans excited for World Cup clash between Croatia and Argentina

    The Croatian Cultural Centre is preparing to welcome hundreds of people on Tuesday for the World Cup semi-final match between Croatia and Argentina. The community hall on Commercial Drive has been hosting World Cup viewing parties since the tournament began. With Croatia in the semi-finals, organizers are expecting attendance to swell on Tuesday as people come to cheer on their team. "It's like the Stanley Cup if it was played between nations. It's that kind of feeling for Croatians," said Micha

  • Nurse tempers any expectations about imminent return of Precious Achiuwa

    TORONTO — While Precious Achiuwa has resumed some light practising, Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse erased any expectations the athletic forward would be back playing any time soon. "Probably each day getting a little closer . . . (but) you're looking at the new year for sure," Nurse said after practice Thursday. "I wouldn't even put him in the 60 to 70 per cent range. He's not near contact. "It's good that he's out there, he's moving, he's trying to do some stuff, it's getting a little better

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Cubs, Bellinger finalize $17.5 million, 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and former National League MVP Cody Bellinger finalized a $17.5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday. Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP, was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Nov. 18 after the 27-year-old outfielder hit .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games. He figures to play center for the Cubs. Bellinger was limited to 95 games during the 2021 regular season when he was on the injured list three times and batted .165. He hit .353 in 12 gam

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst