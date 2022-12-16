China Short Video & Live Streaming Market Report 2022: Surging Integration with Artificial Intelligence Boosts Sector Growth

Company Logo

Chinese Short Video Market

Chinese Short Video Market

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Short Video & Live Streaming Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





China short video market is expected to record a value of US$179.24 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 33.46% for the period spanning 2022-2026. Further, China live streaming market is anticipated to reach US$103.39 billion in 2026, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 35.29% during the period spanning from 2022 to 2026.

Factors such as increasing population, growing adoption of smartphones, surging integration with artificial intelligence, mounting penetration of internet users and expanding urbanization would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by stringent government regulations regarding video content, fake traffic on live streaming sites and low network connectivity.

A few notable trends may include upsurge in demand for video content, accelerating penetration of 4G and 5G networks, escalating popularity of online videos and rising preference for live streaming over social posts.

Short videos and live streaming are gaining popularity on social platforms. Short videos offer social entertainment to users with fragmented time, while live streaming addresses real-time socializing needs. China has the world's largest user base of short videos and live streaming.

Based on the type of live streaming, China live streaming market can be classified into two key categories, named as, game live streaming and non-game live streaming which includes entertainment, e-commerce and education among others.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increasing Population

Growing Adoption of Smartphones

Surging Integration with Artificial Intelligence

Mounting Penetration of Internet Users

Rising Popularity of Video Games & eSports

Rising Urbanization

Key Trends and Developments

Story continues

Upsurge in Demand for Video Content

Accelerating Penetration of 4G and 5G Networks

Escalating Popularity of Online Videos

Rising Preference for Live Streaming over Social Posts

Challenges

Stringent Government Regulations regarding Video Content

Fake Traffic on Live Streaming Sites

Low Network Connectivity

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of China short video & live streaming market, segmented on the basis of DAUs and type.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

Key Target Audience

Network Providers

Video Streaming Service Providers and Distributors

Web Browsing & Advertisement Agencies

Potential Audience (Consumers & Business Entities)

Industry Investors

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 65 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $56.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $179.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.4% Regions Covered China

Key Topics Covered:





1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 China Short Video Business Model

1.3 Content Categories of Live Streaming

1.4 Working of Live Streaming

1.5 Value Chain of China Live Streaming Sector

1.6 Live Streaming E-commerce

1.7 Difference of Live Streaming from Other Shopping Channels

1.8 Emerging Monetization Opportunities



2. Impact of COVID-19



3. China Market Analysis

3.1 China Short Video Market by Value

3.2 China Short Video Market Forecast by Value

3.3 China Short Video Market by Average DAUs

3.4 China Short Video Market Forecast by Average DAUs

3.5 China Live Streaming Market by Value

3.6 China Live Streaming Market Forecast by Value

3.7 China Live Streaming Market by Average DAUs

3.8 China Live Streaming Market Forecast by Average DAUs

3.9 China Live Streaming Market by Type

3.9.1 China Game Live Streaming Market by Value

3.9.2 China Game Live Streaming Market Forecast by Value

3.9.3 China Non-Game Live Streaming Market by Value

3.9.4 China Non-Game Live Streaming Market Forecast by Value



4. Market Dynamics

5. Competitive Landscape



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 China Market

6.1.1 China Talent Show Live Streaming Market Share by Key Players



7. Company Profiles





Companies Mentioned

Tencent Holdings Ltd(Tencent Video)

Beijing Kuaishou Technology CoLtd(Kuaishou)

Momo Inc(Momo)

JOYY Inc(Bigo Live)

Bilibili Inc(Bilibili)

ByteDance Ltd(Douyin)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gwfvsi

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



