China again threatens 'consequences' if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spent Monday in Singapore, Chinese officials issued new and stern warnings that she not visit Taiwan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying warned in a tweet Monday that "the U.S. government must honor its commitments in both word and in deed. Otherwise the U.S. government must take responsibility and bear consequences for any act" that China sees as a violation of its agreements with the U.S.

Earlier Monday, Chinese official Zhao Lijian said the Chinese military will "not sit idly by" if Pelosi visits Taiwan, according to Reuters.

China considers Taiwan as part of its territory, although Taiwan views itself as an independent country. The U.S. has tried to support Taiwan without upsetting Beijing.

The trip comes at a time when the U.S. is sending new weapons to the island to help it defend itself against China.

During her meeting Monday with officials in Singapore, Pelosi discussed how to strengthen U.S. economic engagement through efforts such as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

President Joe Biden has said the Pentagon does not believe it's a good choice for Pelosi to visit Taiwan, but administration officials have repeatedly said the choice is up to Pelosi because she is the leader of an independent branch of government.

Pelosi's Asia itinerary, which includes stops in Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, was confirmed by her office Sunday. It said the trip will focus on "mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region."

