China sends fighter jets as it begins retaliatory exercises off Taiwan

In this image taken from video footage on Saturday by China's CCTV as China announced exercises near Taiwan, a Chinese fighter jet performs mid-air refuelling at an undisclosed location - CCTV via AP

China retaliated on Saturday against Taiwan's political moves, sending 42 fighter jets briefly crossed the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait as it began military exercises around Taiwan after President Tsai Ing-wen met the Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

The three-day exercises, announced the day after Ms Tsai returned from the United States, had been widely expected after China condemned her Wednesday meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles.

Beijing's announcement also came just hours after China hosted a visit by senior European leaders.

The People's Liberation Army said it had started the combat readiness patrols and "Joint Sword" exercises around Taiwan, having said earlier it would be holding them in the Taiwan Strait and to the north, south and east of Taiwan "as planned".

"This is a serious warning to the Taiwan independence separatist forces and external forces' collusion and provocation, and it is a necessary action to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Chinese army's Eastern Theatre Command said in a statement reported by Reuters.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Saturday morning it spotted 42 Chinese fighters – J-10s, J-11s and J-16s – crossing the median line that normally serves as an unofficial batter between the two sides, as well as eight Chinese ships.

China was using Ms Tsai's US visit "as an excuse to carry out military exercises, which has seriously damaged regional peace, stability and security", the ministry said in a statement.

"The military will respond with a calm, rational and serious attitude, and will stand guard and monitor in accordance with the principles of 'not escalating nor disputes' to defend national sovereignty and national security."

Chinese state media released what it said was footage of the drills, set to stirring martial music and showing warships at sea and fighter jets doing airborne refuelling. Reuters could not authenticate when or where the material was shot.

Story continues

There was no broader sense of alarm in Taiwan about the drills, where people are long accustomed to Chinese threats.

China had threatened unspecified retaliation if the meeting with Mr McCarthy were to take place. Beijing staged war games around Taiwan, including live-fire missile launches, last August after then-House speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, centre, welcomes Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen as she arrives at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California on Wednesday - Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP

A senior Taiwan official familiar with security planning in the region told Reuters the aircraft had only crossed the median line briefly, while the ships had already turned back, unlike in August when vessels from both navies engaged in stand-offs.

The situation was "as expected" and manageable, and Taiwan's government has rehearsed various scenarios for its response, the person said on condition of anonymity, as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Reuters reporters in a seaside area near Fuzhou, opposite the Taiwan-controlled Matsu islands, saw a Chinese warship firing shells onto a drill area on China's coast, part of drills announced by China late on Friday.

Ms Tsai, hosting a lunch on Saturday with a visiting US lawmaker delegation, led by Michael McCaul, chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, said she looked forward to strengthening security cooperation with the US.

"I would like to reiterate that the people of Taiwan love democracy and seek peace," she said, without directly mentioning the exercises in comments before television cameras.

China's announcement came hours after French President Emmanuel Macron left China, where he met President Xi Jinping and other senior leaders. Mr Macron urged Beijing to talk sense to Russia over the war in Ukraine.

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen, also in China this week to meet Mr Xi, said stability in the Taiwan Strait was of paramount importance.

Mr Xi responded by saying that expecting China to compromise on Taiwan was "wishful thinking", according to China's official reading of the meeting.

China's defence ministry, as well as carrying the announcement of the drills around Taiwan, showed pictures on its home page of Mr Xi meeting Mr Macron and Ms von der Leyen.

The Taiwan security source said China's recent efforts to charm foreign leaders were in vain after the announcement of the drills.