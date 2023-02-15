China Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Analysis Report 2022: Import Analysis 2018-2022, Major Import Sources 2018-2022 & Outlook 2023-2032

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Heat treatment is a key step in the pre-process flow of IC manufacturing. The heat treatment process has three main steps: oxidation, diffusion and annealing. Due to the limited technical level of semiconductor heat treatment equipment produced by local Chinese companies, China needs to import a large amount of semiconductor heat treatment equipment every year.

In 2021, China imported 1,939 units of semiconductor heat treatment equipment (heat treatment equipment such as oxide diffusion for semiconductor devices or ICs, the same below), up 39.20% year-on-year, with an import value of US$1.908 billion, up 53.42% year-on-year. From January to October 2022, China imported 1,535 units of semiconductor heat treatment equipment, down 5.01% year-on-year, with an import value of US$1.498 billion, down 6.61% year-on-year.

The publisher's analysis shows that the average import price of semiconductor heat treatment equipment in China shows an overall increase from 2018-2022. In 2019, the average import price of semiconductor heat treatment equipment in China rises from US$228,900 per unit to US$963,600 per unit.

In 2020, the average import price of semiconductor heat treatment equipment in China decreases slightly, down 7.34% year-on-year from the previous year. The average import price picks up in 2021 and has remained at about US$980,000 per unit since then.

In 2021, China imported semiconductor heat treatment equipment from a total of 12 countries and regions. The publisher's analysis, by import volume, Japan, the United States, South Korea, China Taiwan, Singapore and Germany are China's main sources of semiconductor heat treatment equipment imports.

Among them, Japan is the largest importer of semiconductor heat treatment equipment in China. In 2021, China imported 1,244 units of Japanese semiconductor heat treatment equipment, accounting for 64.16% of the total import volume of semiconductor heat treatment equipment in that year, with an import value of US$1.343 billion, accounting for 70.36% of the total import value.

The publisher expects that in the short term it will be difficult for China's locally manufactured semiconductor equipment, such as semiconductor heat treatment equipment, to cover all the needs of Chinese chip companies, and therefore China's imports of semiconductor heat treatment equipment are expected to continue to rise from 2023-2032.

Topics covered:

  • China's Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

  • What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import?

  • Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

  • Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import

  • What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import during 2023-2032?

  • What is the Expected Revenue of China's Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import during 2023-2032?

  • What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

  • What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Market?

  • Which Segment of China's Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

  • What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import?

Key Topics Covered:

1. 2018-2022 China's Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Analysis
1.1. China's Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Scale
1.1.1. China's Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Volume
1.1.2. China's Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Value
1.1.3. China's Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Price
1.1.4. China's Apparent Consumption of Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment
1.1.5. Import Dependence of Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment in China
1.2. China's Main Import Sources of Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment
1.2.1. By Import Volume
1.2.2. By Import Value

2. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Oxidation Furnace
2.1. Oxidation Furnace Import Volume
2.2. Oxidation Furnace Import Value
2.3. Oxidation Furnace Import Price
2.4. Import Dependence of Oxidation Furnace
2.5 Import Analysis of Various Types of Oxidation Furnace
2.5.1. Import Volume of Various Types of Oxidation Furnace
2.5.2. Import Value of Various Types of Oxidation Furnace
2.5.3. Import Price of Various Types of Oxidation Furnace
2.6. Import Sources of Oxidation Furnaces
2.6.1. By Import Volume
2.6.2. By Import Value

3. 2018-2022 China Diffusion Furnace Import Analysis
3.1. Import Volume of Diffusion Furnace
3.2. Import Value of Diffusion Furnace
3.3. Import Price of Diffusion Furnace
3.4. Import Dependence of Diffusion Furnace
3.5. Import Analysis of Various Types of Diffusion Furnaces
3.5.1. Import Volume of Various Types of Diffusion Furnaces
3.5.2. Import Value of Various Types of Diffusion Furnaces
3.5.3. Import Price of Various Types of Diffusion Furnaces
3.6. Import Sources of Diffusion Furnaces
3.6.1. By Import Volume
3.6.2. By Import Value

4. 2018-2022 China Annealing Furnace Import Analysis
4.1. Import Volume of Annealing Furnace
4.2. Import Value of Annealing Furnace
4.3. Import Price of Annealing Furnace
4.4 Import Dependence of Annealing Furnace
4.5 Analysis of Various Types of Annealing Furnace Imports
4.5.1. Import Volume of Various Types of Annealing Furnaces
4.5.2. Import Value of Various Types of Annealing Furnaces
4.5.3. Import Price of Various Types of Annealing Furnaces
4.6 Import Sources of Annealing Furnaces
4.6.1 By Import Volume
4.6.2. By Import Value

5. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Other Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment
5.1. Other Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Volume
5.2. Other Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Value
5.3. Other Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Price
5.4 Import Dependence of Other Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment
5.5 Other Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Sources
5.5.1. By Import Volume
5.5.2. By Import Value

6. 2018-2022 China Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Major Import Sources Analysis
6.1. Japan Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Analysis
6.2. United States Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Analysis
6.3 Korea Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Analysis
6.4 China Taiwan Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Analysis
6.5 Singapore Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Analysis
6.6 Germany Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Analysis
6.7 Other Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Import Analysis

7. 2023-2032 Outlook for China's Import of Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment
7.1. Factors Affecting the Import of Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment in China
7.1.1 Favorable Factors
7.1.2 Unfavorable Factors
7.2. Import Forecast of Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment in China, 2023-2032
7.2.1. Import Volume Forecast
7.2.2. Forecast of Major Import Sources
7.2.3. Major Import Types of Semiconductor Heat Treatment Equipment Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eqk4y9-report?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Lumber falls 21% in 8-day losing streak, but analysts see a bottom forming for the key building commodity

    "If the homebuilders' January momentum proves sustainable... many lumber suppliers could be caught flat-footed," Raymond James said.

  • UPDATE 2-Chinese chip trade group opposes export controls from U.S., Netherlands, Japan

    The China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA), the country's top chip industry trade group, opposes reported export controls from the United States, Japan and the Netherlands, it said on Wednesday. The restrictions, should they become a reality, "will cause serious harm to the semiconductor industry in China, with detriment to the global economy, as well as long-term damages to the interests of consumers world-wide," the association said in a statement.

  • Europe is now stuck with a huge stockpile of natural gas after hoarding it last year for a brutal winter that never came

    European countries have hoarded so much natural gas at higher prices earlier that it's now stuck with stockpiles that have depreciated in value.

  • Israel exports oil for the first time ever after diplomatic breakthrough with Lebanon

    Israel's oil export was sold to commodities giant Vitol through a multi-cargo agreement.

  • Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins

    Meticulously crafted over decades as a major revenue stream for the Kremlin, Moscow's gas trade with Europe is unlikely to recover from the ravages of military conflict. After President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine began almost a year ago, a combination of Western sanctions and Russia's decision to cut supplies to Europe drastically reduced the country's energy exports. Russia's gas trade with Europe has been based on thousands of miles of pipes beginning in Siberia and stretching to Germany and beyond.

  • China is ramping up Russian oil imports and Beijing could greenlight even more volumes

    Chinese firms could get the go-ahead from Beijing to ramp up purchases by 500,000 barrels this year to about 2.2 million barrels, per Energy Aspects.

  • Chinese chip trade group opposes export controls from U.S., Netherlands, Japan

    The China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA), the country's top chip industry trade group, opposes reported export controls from the United States, Japan and the Netherlands, it said on Wednesday. The restrictions, should they become a reality, "will cause serious harm to the semiconductor industry in China, with detriment to the global economy, as well as long-term damages to the interests of consumers world-wide," the association said in a statement.

  • Oil prices slide as the US says it will sell millions more barrels of oil from its strategic reserve into the global market

    WTI oil prices fell below $80 a barrel. The US plans to sell sweet crude from two storage sites starting in April.

  • Guyana’s Oil Potential Could Be Even Greater Than Anticipated

    Guyana’s oil output could exceed predicted volumes in less than a decade because Exxon is accelerating development of the Stabroek Block due to its tremendous earning potential

  • MPs slam Liberals' 'flawed approach' to addressing oil and gas sector pollution

    MPs are questioning the federal government about its sizable investments in carbon capture following new research on the state of the technology in Canada. In question period Friday, NDP MP Laurel Collins said the Liberals’ investment in carbon capture is a “flawed approach” and a direct result of them “listening to Big Oil.” Carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) — whereby climate-warming pollution is captured directly from industrial processes — is lauded by some as a key component of

  • Italy's Enel expects to sell Romania business before end-June, its CEO says

    A sale of Enel's Romanian assets is moving "in the right direction" and it expects a deal before the end of June, the chief executive of the Italian power utility said on Tuesday. The sale of the business in Romania is part of Enel's strategy to reduce net debt to 51-52 billion euros ($55 billion to $56 billion) at the end of this year from a peak of nearly 70 billion euros reached at the end of September. "We have a process that is not finished, but it's going in the right direction, and we have selected a preferred bidder (for Romania assets)," Enel's Chief Executive Francesco Starace told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy conference.

  • Ontario Power Generation buying GM Canada's former head office building

    TORONTO — Ontario Power Generation says it has signed a deal to buy the former head office building for General Motors of Canada in Oshawa, Ont., and plans to use it for its own corporate headquarters. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available. OPG says the building will be retrofitted before it moves in in late 2024. GM Canada has been out of the building since the start of the pandemic when it shifted to remote work. The automaker has since moved its corporate headquarters clo

  • Toyota founder's son, who led global growth, dies at 97

    Shoichiro Toyoda, who as a son of the company’s founder oversaw Toyota’s expansion into international markets, has died. Toyoda, the company's honorary chairman, died Tuesday of heart failure, Toyota Motor Corp. said in a statement. Shoichiro was the eldest son of Kiichiro Toyoda, who founded Toyota in 1937.

  • Ford teams up with Chinese automakers to build $3.5 billion EV battery plant in Michigan

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian joins Yahoo Finance Live with the latest EV news from Ford.

  • Coca-Cola to push ahead with price hikes as PepsiCo hits pause

    (Reuters) -Coca-Cola Co said on Tuesday it would raise soda prices further in 2023 to combat stubbornly high costs, in sharp contrast to a halt at rival PepsiCo Inc, as the beverage giants bet on different paths to boost sales for the year. Coca-Cola also forecast annual profit growth above Wall Street expectations, while PepsiCo had delivered a more somber forecast last week. A near duopoly in the global carbonated drinks market has made it relatively easy for the companies to undertake multiple cost inflation-induced price hikes over the last year without demand drying up.

  • Climate activists would applaud BP if they had more political sense

    The climate Left has picked the wrong target in vilifying BP. It is a futile mistake to tar every oil and gas company with the same brush.

  • The UAE Is Worried About An Oil Supply Shortage In 2024

    The UAE’s energy minister has said he is worried about a supply shortage in 2024, echoing a message from Saudi Aramco’s CEO

  • Mexico's top diplomat says met with Tesla brass, 'good news' imminent

    Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday he met with senior executives from electric automaker Tesla, teasing that "good news" is on the way, as speculation runs high over expected high-stakes investment decisions. Ebrard met with Rohan Patel, Tesla's senior global director of public policy and business development, and Eugenio Grandio, director of business development and policy for Latin America, Mexico's senior diplomat wrote in a post on Twitter.

  • Lexus Will Lead Toyota's EV Push Under Incoming CEO

    Incoming Toyota CEO Koji Sato outlined his three main areas of focus for the company on Monday. Electrification is the main pillar of his plan, with the Lexus brand being at its center.

  • These Are The 6 Cheapest Grocery Stores In America—You Won't Believe Who Made The List

    Hint: Whole Foods is nowhere to be found.