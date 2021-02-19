China seen keeping lending benchmark LPR steady for 10th straight month

SHANGHAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - China's benchmark lending rateis set to stay unchanged for the 10th straight month at itsFebruary fixing on Saturday, a Reuters survey showed.

Thirty-one traders and analysts, or 88% of all 35participants, in a snap Reuters poll conducted this weekpredicted no change in either the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR)or the five-year tenor.

Another three respondents expected an increase of 5 basispoint to both tenors this month, while the other one predicted amarginal rate cut to the one-year LPR.

The one-year LPR was last at 3.85%, and the five-year ratestood at 4.65%.

Strong expectations for a steady LPR this month came afterthe People's Bank of China (PBOC) rolled over the maturingmedium-term lending facility (MLF) on Thursday, while keepingthe interest rate unchanged for a 10th straight month.

The MLF, one of the PBOC's main tools in managinglonger-term liquidity in the banking system, serves as a guidefor the LPR.

Spikes in some short-term money market interest rates aheadof the week-long Lunar New Year holiday prompted somespeculation that a shift to a tighter monetary policy stance maybe underway.

Economists at Morgan Stanley said they continued to expect agradual and flexible pace of countercyclical tightening thisyear.

"However, a hike in policy rates appears unlikely in 2021,"they said in a note published earlier this month, adding thecentral bank still aimed to keep funding costs for companiesstable while inflation dynamics would remain healthy.

Separately, Financial News, a publication owned by the PBOC,said on late Thursday that investors paying too much attentionto the size of the central bank's liquidity operations couldlead to a misunderstanding of monetary policy.

The LPR is a lending reference rate set monthly by 18 banks.

All 35 responses in the survey were collected from selectedparticipants on a private messaging platform.(Reporting by Reuters China fixed income team, Writing by WinniZhou; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)