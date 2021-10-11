China Seeking Judicial Authority to Convict and Sentence Crypto Activities: Report
The Chinese judiciary is reportedly investigating how to convict and sentence activity related to cryptocurrency.
It is expected that judicial interpretations will be issued in the future, China-based crypto journalist Colin Wu tweeted Monday, citing Beijing political magazine Caijing.
The current laws in China that make commercial activities involving crypto illegal cannot be applied, so the government needs the judiciary to interpret them.
Virtually all crypto trading was outlawed in China last month, when the exchange of one crypto for another was banned. Caijing Magazine has suggested that the withdrawal of exchanges could see the criminal activities involved becoming more concealed.
