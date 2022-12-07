China scales back 'zero COVID' policies

Julius Lasin, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Chinese authorities announce changes to the country's "zero COVID" policies after nationwide protests. Commemorations are held across the U.S. for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. And New York Yankees star Aaron Judge agrees to a record-breaking deal.

Greetings! It's Julius. And it's time for Wednesday's news.

But first, what was the mysterious object found at a Florida beach? 🤔 After a group of archeologists uncovered the structure, experts say it is a shipwreck from the 1800s. 

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

China announces adjustments to COVID measures after protests

China's health authorities announced sweeping changes to the country's "zero COVID" policies on Wednesday, about a week after nationwide protests against pandemic controls that separated families, forced people to quarantine outside their homes and appeared to be having mounting social and economic costs. Among the changes: Harsh lockdowns will be limited to targeted areas, such as a particular building or floor, as opposed to whole neighborhoods and districts; and people who test positive for the coronavirus can isolate at home rather than in crowded field hospitals. Many testing requirements also have been scrapped. Read more about the changes in China.

A man wearing a mask passed by a statue of a cartoon character in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. In a sharp reversal, China has announced a series of measures rolling back some of the most draconian anti-COVID-19 restrictions.
A man wearing a mask passed by a statue of a cartoon character in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. In a sharp reversal, China has announced a series of measures rolling back some of the most draconian anti-COVID-19 restrictions.

Remembering those who lost lives during attack on Pearl Harbor

Wednesday marks National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and the 81st anniversary of the attack. On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese military made a surprise raid on the United States Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, killing 2,403 U.S. service members and civilians. The next day, Congress would declare war with Japan, leading the U.S. into World War II. Then-President Franklin Roosevelt famously called Dec. 7, 1941, “a date which will live in infamy.” In 1994, Congress designated Dec. 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day – and each year commemorations are held in Hawaii and across the U.S. Take a look back.

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 1941.
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 1941.

What everyone's talking about

Warnock scores important win for Democrats in Georgia

One of the most expensive Senate contests ended with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeating Republican challenger Herschel Walker on Tuesday. The Georgia race, which cost $380 million in total, did not change which party controlled the Senate in the upcoming Congress, but it expands Democrats' majority in the chamber and gives them more power to confirm judges and promote legislation. Much congressional gridlock is still likely with Republicans taking control of the House, but a 51-seat majority does give Democrats more control of committees and frees them from reliance on Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking votes in the upper chamber. Read our takeaways from the runoff election in Georgia.

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during an election night watch party, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Atlanta. Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in Tuesday's runoff.
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during an election night watch party, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Atlanta. Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in Tuesday's runoff.

SCOTUS considers case some say could upend elections

The Supreme Court wrestled Wednesday with a novel legal theory that critics warn could upend federal elections but that proponents insist is needed to limit the power of state courts to overrule voting laws approved by state lawmakers. At least three justices signaled a willingness to embrace the idea that state courts should be curtailed in their power to strike down state laws governing federal elections. But other members of the conservative majority seemed to be searching for a less sweeping resolution. At the center of the litigation is North Carolina's congressional map, which the state's supreme court rejected as a unconstitutional gerrymander. Learn more about the case.

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

Real quick

Aaron Judge signs a record-breaking deal to stay in New York

Reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge will remain a member of the New York Yankees after agreeing to a nine-year deal worth $360 million, according to a baseball official with direct knowledge of the contract. The official spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized and Judge needs to pass a physical. Judge’s $360 million contract is the largest for a free agent in baseball history. He will earn $40 million a season, the highest average annual payout for a position player. Judge had a remarkable contract year in 2022, hitting an AL record 62 home runs. Keep reading.

Aaron Judge is returning to the Yankees after agreeing to a nine-year, $360 million deal.
Aaron Judge is returning to the Yankees after agreeing to a nine-year, $360 million deal.

A break from the news

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pearl Harbor, Georgia runoff, China 'zero COVID.' Wednesday's news.

Latest Stories

  • CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-UK orders thousands more anti-tank weapons

    Britain has ordered thousands of new anti-tank weapons in a 229 million pound ($280 million) deal with Swedish manufacturer Saab, the defence ministry said on Wednesday. The new weapons will be assembled at a Thales facility in Belfast, Northern Ireland and delivered to the British Army. “These next generation light anti-tank weapons have played a decisive role in supporting Ukraine’s army," defence minister Ben Wallace said in a statement.

  • Experts urge for flu jab as U.S. hospitalizations soar

    STORY: Hospitalizations from the flu in the U.S. is at its highest in a decade for this time of the year. The country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, said on Monday 4,500 people have died so far this influenza season, including 14 children. No one under the age of 18 died of flu in the 2021-22 season. The CDC warned that U.S. hospital systems are under pressure, with a high number of patients suffering respiratory illnesses that also include COVID-19 and the respiratory virus known as RSV. Dr. Bruce Hirsch, a New York infectious diseases physician, said the “crazy experience” people have had over the last few years with COVID is partly to blame. “With COVID, we have masked ourselves, we have avoided each other... We've protected ourselves. Our immune system has not been revved up. The vaccine rates are lower. We are a prime sitting target for other respiratory illnesses as we relax our guard down and begin to have contact with other people." According to CDC figures, between Oct. 1 and Nov. 26, the cumulative rate of hospitalization for flu in the U.S. was 16.6 per 100,000 people. That’s much higher than the typical rate of 0.1 to 2 cases per 100,000 in a similar time period over the past decade. Data from the CDC shows about 12% fewer pregnant women have taken the flu jab so far this season compared to last season, and about 5% fewer children. Dr. Hirsch echoed the CDC’s urge for people to get their flu shots, even though, as he said, "A lot of us, understandably, are over it." "But when you get a vaccine for a preventable illness, you prevent you from spreading it to people around you...I'm just concerned that so many of us are so burned out that we're not going to understand that our health impacts the health of others and we're going to stop taking precautions." The CDC said COVID-19 cases have also risen since the Thanksgiving holiday and related hospitalizations have soared by up to 20% over the past week.

  • UPDATE 1-UK places anti-tank weapons order to replenish supplies after Ukraine

    Britain said it has ordered thousands of new anti-tank weapons in a 229 million pound deal with Swedish manufacturer Saab, aiming to restock after it sent thousands of the units to Ukraine. Britain's defence ministry said on Wednesday that it had provided large volumes of the Next Generation Light Anti-Tank Weapon (NLAW) systems to Ukraine this year to help support their push back against Russian forces. Defence minister Ben Wallace said in a statement that the weapons have already played "a decisive role" in supporting Ukraine's army.

  • Opposition calls for public update on respiratory viruses in advance of holiday gatherings

    Liberal MLAs are calling on the Higgs government to hold a public update on the spread of respiratory illnesses in New Brunswick, the state of health care, and what people can do to protect themselves and their families in advance of holiday gatherings. "Right now everyone has friends, family members or colleagues who are uncommonly sick and we all know our hospital system isn't in a position to serve them," Rob McKee, leader of the Official Opposition and health critic, said in a statement Tues

  • 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Receives a New Special Look

    After receiving an official trailer and poster, a new look now offers more footage from Ant-Man and...

  • Thousands of new anti-tank weapons ordered by UK in £229m deal, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says

    Thousands of new anti-tank weapons will be delivered to the British Army after some of the UK's stockpiles of the weapons were donated to Ukraine. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced that a £229m deal has been agreed with Saab, a Swedish manufacturer, for Next Generation Light Anti-Tank Weapon (NLAW) systems to be assembled. Mr Wallace said the weapons have played a "decisive role" in supporting the Ukrainian army's attempt at pushing back against Russia's invasion.

  • Buried 19th-century shipwreck likely uncovered by hurricanes on Florida beach

    A mysterious object that began appearing along Florida's eastern shore after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole is likely the remnants of a 19th-century shipwreck, archaeologists said. The wooden ship was unearthed in recent weeks by beach erosion in Daytona Beach Shores but has now been partially buried again due to the tides, according to the St. Augustine Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program. A team with the archaeological program was on site this week to study the wreckage, which is believed to be 80 to 100 feet long.

  • 'The Voice' shocker: John Legend 'stunned' as one coach's team entirely cut before finale

    "The Voice" had another nail-biter vote reveal Tuesday — and the results left one coach's team officially out of the competition.

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs

    TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s so

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Titans can't overcome former WR Brown in 2nd straight loss

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Titans rookie receiver Treylon Burks absorbed a brutal blow from a helmet to his facemask and somehow held onto the ball for his first receiving touchdown. The score came with a hefty price. Burks briefly lay motionless in the end zone because of a concussion, and Titans and Eagles players took a knee in prayer. Burks eventually walked off on his own power. “It’s unfortunate he couldn’t finish the game,” Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said. The talented wideout had downplayed co

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Who was Canada's best athlete in 2022?

    Marie-Philip Poulin led Canada to a dominant year in women's hockey, but is it enough to crown her as the Canadian athlete of the year?

  • Trail Blazers beat Pacers in Lillard's return from injury

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 28 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Indiana Pacers 116-100 on Sunday night. Blazers star Damian Lillard scored 21 points and dished six assists in his first game since returning from a calf strain he suffered on Nov. 19. Anfernee Simons had 22 points and six assists on the night, while Jusuf Nurkic had 19 points and six rebounds. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 24 points and nine rebounds. Buddy Hield had 22 points in support as the Pacers

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m