China says Ukraine crisis has sounded alarm for humanity

·2 min read

BEIJING (AP) — The conflict in Ukraine has “sounded an alarm for humanity,” Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Wednesday, as China continues to assume a position of neutrality while backing its ally Russia.

China has refused to criticize Russia's war in Ukraine or even to refer to it as an invasion in deference to Moscow, while also condemning U.S.-led sanctions against Russia and accusing the West of provoking Moscow.

“The Ukraine crisis has again sounded the alarm for humanity. Countries will surely end up in security hardships if they place blind faith in their positions of strength, expand military alliances, and seek their own safety at the expense of others," the official Xinhua News Agency quoted Xi as saying.

Xi, who did not propose any solutions, was speaking at the opening of a virtual business forum of the “BRICS” countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

In other comments, Xi said imposing sanctions could act as a “boomerang” and a “double-edged sword,” and that the global community would suffer from “politicizing, mechanizing and weaponizing” global economic trends and financial flows.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro maintained an unusual diplomatic tone in his brief recorded speech to the forum, exalting his administration’s results without naming any other country.

“The current international context is a cause for concern because of the risks to trade and investment flows to the stability of energy supply chains and investment,” he said. “Brazil’s response to these challenges is not to close itself off. On the contrary, we have sought to deepen our economic integration.”

Xi also said China would seek to reduce the damage to international supply chains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which it has confronted with a hard-line policy of lockdowns and quarantines, despite a diminishing number of cases and the increasing economic cost.

China's increasingly assertive foreign policy and drive to dominate global markets have prompted a backlash in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere, including calls to replace Chinese suppliers and reduce reliance on the Chinese economy.

Xi called for nations to work together on such issues, saying efforts to “build a small courtyard with high walls" was in no one's interest.

“Economic globalization is an objective requirement for the development of productive forces and an irresistible historical trend," Xi said.

“Going backwards in history and trying to block other people’s road will only block your own road in the end," he said.

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nikola founder Trevor Milton faces new fraud charge

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday added a new wire fraud charge to their criminal case accusing Trevor Milton, the founder and former chief executive of Nikola Corp, of defrauding investors by lying about the electric- and hydrogen-powered truck maker. The new charge concerns Milton's alleged effort to defraud the seller of Wasatch Creeks Ranch in Utah by making false and misleading statements about Nikola's products and business prospects. Milton previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of securities fraud and one count of wire fraud over statements he made from November 2019 to September 2020.

  • Angels pitchers are glad that MLB is looking into slick baseballs

    The Angels, who were unhappy with the slickness of the baseballs during a series in Seattle, were happy to hear MLB is standardizing its procedures.

  • Some Quebecers should get periodic COVID-19 boosters, province's vaccine committee says

    Quebec's immunization committee is recommending that some people get a third booster shot as early as the end of the summer. The committee, also known as the CIQ, released its new COVID-19 recommendations Monday. It suggests that more vulnerable populations — including those over the age of 60, those with underlying conditions, pregnant women and health-care workers — get additional doses of a COVID-19 vaccine going forward, even if they've already received two boosters. The goal would be to off

  • McGill Conservatory of Music to close by the end of the summer

    After over a century of teaching young maestros, the McGill Conservatory of Music is singing its swan song. The university announced Tuesday that the Conservatory will be closing for good at the end of the summer. The Conservatory, which was run by the university's Schulich School of Music, was open to the greater Montreal community, giving courses to students of all ages and offering teaching space to instructors free of charge. According to the school, the pandemic showed that "the Conservator

  • Uber, Lyft drivers claim price-fixing in lawsuit against companies

    A group of drivers for Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc on Tuesday accused the companies of unfairly controlling how much passengers are charged for rides in an antitrust lawsuit in California state court. The lawsuit https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/klvykrnkmvg/Uber-Lyft%20Complaint.pdf seeking class action status in San Francisco Superior Court alleged violations of California antitrust law, and state law prohibiting unfair business practices. "By preventing drivers from doing so, Uber and Lyft harm competition in both the labor market as well as the consumer market," the complaint alleged.

  • US says a Russian 'disinformation campaign' is blaming the West for the food crisis as Russia faces accusations of blocking Ukrainian grain exports

    "When the food riots begin, and as starvation spreads, Russian propaganda will blame Ukraine," an expert said, which was echoed in the State Department report.

  • Peta Murgatroyd reveals she lost 3 pregnancies over the last 2 years, including while husband Maks Chmerkovskiy was in Ukraine

    I definitely wanted to keep my miscarriages a deep dark secret for the rest of my life," the Australian pro dancer, 35, admitted. However, in opening up about her struggle, "I feel like I can breathe now. I feel like I'm not carrying this ... backpack of trauma."

  • Trans Mountain Pipeline no longer a 'profitable undertaking': PBO

    Ottawa purchased Canada's only oil pipeline system from Alberta to the West Coast for $4.5 billion in 2018.

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • After trading first-round pick last season, Raptors ready for 33rd pick in NBA draft

    TORONTO — Settling into his seat on the podium at the Toronto Raptors' pre-draft media availability Tuesday, general manager Bobby Webster couldn't help but open with a quip. "It's not like having the No. 4 pick is it?" he said with a smile. Unlike last year when the Raptors hit a home run by taking Scottie Barnes with their lottery pick, the buzz has been rather muted ahead of Thursday's NBA draft in Brooklyn. Toronto traded its first-round pick earlier this year and will have just one second-r

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Bobby Webster on trade rumours surrounding OG Anunoby

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster addresses the numerous trade rumours centered around forward OG Anunoby ahead of the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.